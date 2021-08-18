Woodson Capital Management, LP Buys Mister Car Wash Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells RH, Callaway Golf Co, Crocs Inc

New Purchases: MCW, BLDR, DRVN, PRTY, PYPL, CHS, FWAA, CRCT, RICE, RICE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mister Car Wash Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sea, Party City Holdco Inc, sells RH, Callaway Golf Co, Crocs Inc, The RealReal Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodson Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q2, Woodson Capital Management, LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,084,540 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 1,901,900 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 600,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 220,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90% Funko Inc (FNKO) - 3,600,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,163,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 649,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $319.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 173,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.