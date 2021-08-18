Woodson Capital Management, LP Buys Mister Car Wash Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells RH, Callaway Golf Co, Crocs Inc

- New Purchases: MCW, BLDR, DRVN, PRTY, PYPL, CHS, FWAA, CRCT, RICE, RICE,
- Added Positions: PTON, SE, FNKO, PRPL, DECK, Z, HOME, MTN, TCS,
- Reduced Positions: RH, ELY, CROX, REAL, GOOGL, OOMA, LESL, RYAAY, INVH, NDLS,
- Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,084,540 shares, 16.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 600,000 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 220,000 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.90%
- Funko Inc (FNKO) - 3,600,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mister Car Wash Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $22.4, with an estimated average price of $21.25. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 2,163,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 649,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.56 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $8.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $271.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chico's FAS Inc (CHS)
Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Chico's FAS Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $6.93, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 58.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $319.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92. The stock is now traded at around $94.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 173,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.
