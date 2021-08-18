Wealth Alliance Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

- New Purchases: COMT, PJUN, IXG, REET, NFJ, USXF, EUSB, ESML, EFA, PFXF, ESGD, TLT, DMXF, DSI, SUSB, GS, WMB, RACE, ITW, SE, MDY, DHR, VEA, CNBS, AAP, TGT, IYW, IWM, SUSL, AKAM, ABNB, VIAC, EMR, GSBD, XEL, WAT, RDNT, URI, IVLU, AVY, BRT, CSGP, DXCM, RWL, EFX, MTCH, SLB, TPL, VLO, BUD, DVY, TTD, GRUB, GOCO, NMRK, CLOV, REAX, SVSVU, HMCO,
- Added Positions: ESGU, TIP, IVV, EFV, IUSB, ESGE, GOVT, EFG, VLUE, IGSB, IYE, MRK, IJR, BABA, SPY, QCOM, O, MTUM, CVX, USB, AVGO, DG, AMZN, BTI, XOM, PLTR, MJ, KO, V, EEMV, IVW, AEP, AMGN, BCE, UL, MA, ABBV, GOOG, ICLN, VFH, DUK, PG, SO, BR, HCHC, FB, VOT, MMM, ABT, APD, AZN, FIS, C, LLY, NEE, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, UPS, WEC, TEAM, IXN, QQQ, VAW, VHT, VNQ, AXP, BBY, COP, ED, D, ENB, EPD, EXAS, GILD, MNST, HON, IBM, INTU, LNC, MFC, VTRS, PAA, TM, RTX, GWW, WMT, TSLA, GRFS, HZNP, CYBR, BNDX, NYF, TFI, VBK, VIS, VOE, VXF, ADBE, AMT, ADI, BA, CRL, CS, ETN, EQIX, EL, HBAN, INFO, KMB, NGG, NVS, PPL, PAYX, PFE, LIN, PEG, SAP, SNY, SMG, SBUX, TSM, TMO, TRP, VOD, DIS, WFC, ET, BX, PM, SSNC, APTV, SPLK, WDAY, DOW, ALC, BND, TOTL, VBR, CB, ACGL, BAX, BMRN, CRH, CI, CL, CPRT, DLR, DD, DRE, INFY, TT, IFF, MMC, MCD, NFLX, POOL, SRE, TYL, UNP, ZBRA, RDS.B, VMW, NXPI, PSX, PANW, CONE, OLLI, NIO, UBER, LESL, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, PNC, IXUS, ALL, CAT, CSCO, IUSG, IUSV, AAPL, MDLZ, AGG, CCI, MSFT, IJH, T, CM, CTSH, CCJ, DE, INTC, FIVE, CHD, CMCSA, COST, ERIC, JPM, PUK, SCCO, SNPS, TFX, PYPL, SITE, GSY, ASML, MO, BLL, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, BRKS, CP, CTAS, STZ, GOOGL, HD, LH, MKC, MS, NKE, ORCL, TSCO, WM, GMAB, AMLP, IVE, MUB, NEAR, VO, PLD, ALGN, AIG, ADM, ADP, TFC, BLK, CVS, CAH, SCHW, ECL, EIX, EQR, FCX, IT, GIS, JNJ, LOW, MET, NEM, NSC, NOC, BKNG, RF, ROP, RYAAY, CRM, STLD, TJX, TXN, UNH, WSO, WST, BLW, DFS, FND, DOCU, EEM, LQD, AIN, AMED, ADSK, SAN, BOH, CAKE, CHE, CME, DLTR, FFIN, GGG, IDXX, ILMN, ISRG, JKHY, JCI, LSTR, LEN, MCK, FIZZ, PKG, ROLL, RLI, SONY, TER, TRI, THO, WDFC, AWI, ULTA, MSCI, PRI, ICLR, EVTC, CDW, BURL, TMX, HLI, MGP, PAGS, XBI,
- Sold Out: TEAF, IHI, SUB, TAL, CLGX, GE, KSU, SEDG, SPOT, USMV, BFAM, SHOP, SWK, LPLA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,688 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,907 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.22%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 91,288 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.20%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 93,581 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.46%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 18,310 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $32.62. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 114,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF June (PJUN)
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF June. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $30.77. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $27.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.805400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 53,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG)
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares Global Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.13 and $81.4, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $79.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 75,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Wealth Alliance initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $34.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 90.46%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $101.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 93,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1734.22%. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.033000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 33,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 112,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 141.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 72,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Wealth Alliance added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 127.98%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 95,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $55.01 and $60.62, with an estimated average price of $57.75.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.45 and $107.79, with an estimated average price of $107.61.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Wealth Alliance sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.
