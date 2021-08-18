Logo
Aravt Global Llc Buys Five Below Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Aravt Global Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Five Below Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aravt Global Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aravt+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 154,630 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 55,380 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 44,200 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 348,410 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 110,850 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 114,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 348,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC. Also check out:

