Aravt Global Llc Buys Five Below Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five Below Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Black Knight Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aravt Global Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aravt Global Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $264 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 154,630 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 55,380 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 44,200 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 348,410 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86% Visa Inc (V) - 110,850 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 114,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 348,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.