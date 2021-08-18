Aravt Global Llc Buys Five Below Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc

For the details of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aravt+global+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ARAVT GLOBAL LLC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 154,630 shares, 17.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 55,380 shares, 15.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.71%
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 44,200 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Black Knight Inc (BKI) - 348,410 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.86%
- Visa Inc (V) - 110,850 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.7%
Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $221.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 114,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 80.18%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $584.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Aravt Global Llc added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $71 and $78.27, with an estimated average price of $73.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 348,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Aravt Global Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01.
