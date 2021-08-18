Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stormborn Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Herbalife Nutrition, sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc, At Home Group Inc, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stormborn+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,100 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
  2. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 135,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
  4. RH (RH) - 20,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 65,599 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
New Purchase: RH (RH)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $686.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 364,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PVH Corp (PVH)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $30.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 126,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stormborn Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider