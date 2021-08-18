Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc

- New Purchases: RH, TGT, DRVN, GENI, HLF, TPR, COIN, TXRH, LULU, ISAA, COTY, NCR, BHSEU,
- Added Positions: PVH, QRTEA, AMZN, PZZA, ASO, OSW, GRWG, SBH, SNAP, PLAY,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, W, CZR, RACE, AZEK, FB, BOOT,
- Sold Out: FDX, MBUU, HOME, WYNN, SEAS, DMYD, ARKO, AQB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,100 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 135,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33%
- RH (RH) - 20,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 65,599 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $686.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 364,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PVH Corp (PVH)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $30.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 126,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.Sold Out: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: At Home Group Inc (HOME)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stormborn Capital Management, LLC.
1. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stormborn Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stormborn Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
