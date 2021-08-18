Stormborn Capital Management, LLC Buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc

New Purchases: RH, TGT, DRVN, GENI, HLF, TPR, COIN, TXRH, LULU, ISAA, COTY, NCR, BHSEU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RH, Target Corp, Driven Brands Holdings Inc, Genius Sports, Herbalife Nutrition, sells FedEx Corp, McDonald's Corp, Malibu Boats Inc, At Home Group Inc, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stormborn Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,100 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 135,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.33% RH (RH) - 20,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Ferrari NV (RACE) - 65,599 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67. The stock is now traded at around $686.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 364,825 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 445,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PVH Corp by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7. The stock is now traded at around $108.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.5 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.39 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $44. The stock is now traded at around $30.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 126,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The sale prices were between $70.34 and $87.59, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in At Home Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $120.76 and $136.37, with an estimated average price of $127.37.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01.

Stormborn Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.