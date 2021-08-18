1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund,

- New Purchases: BSTZ, NFJ, BMEZ, MUB, SDHY, BNY, JTD, SRV,
- Added Positions: MBB, GOVT, LQD, EWA, EWJ, EWL, SUB, FDEU, XLY, GPM, EGF, KTF, NUW, DHY, BGT, MMU, NNY, KSM, MVF, MNP, NCA,
- Reduced Positions: EVV, BCX, MIN, MUI, BGY, BOE, XLK, BDJ, AOD, EIM, IGD, IGR, AFB, IRL, IAF, WEA, IHD, NIM, CAF, CII, JHI, AGG, JOF, FMN, EWC, EVN, GIM, SPY, EZU, FEO, JEQ, ETG, JHS, EMF, MUE, GF, WIW, HQL, MYI, EEA, NKG, EOD, ETO, CHN, TWN, IGA, MFL, MFM, JCE, BXMX, FMY, MGU, IFN, AEF, TDF, IIF, NIQ, MXF, SWZ, GDL, CEE, AGD, EVM, JRS, ENX,
- Sold Out: EFA, FUND, DNP, EXG, MAV, MSD, HQH, LGI, IAE, NAD, BSE, AWP, MTT, GLQ, HTY, EEM, MGF, IID, MHF,
For the details of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1607+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,212,971 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,384,835 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,261,840 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.77%
- BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,931,816 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,973,625 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 574,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,070,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BMEZ)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 337,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities (SDHY)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 137,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr (BNY)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,261,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,973,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 394,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,154,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 566,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: (FUND)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.Sold Out: DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc (EXG)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84.Sold Out: Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr (MAV)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $12.11.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc (MSD)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $9.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1607 Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment