1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund,

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MBS ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Eaton Vance Duration Income Fund, , BlackRock Resourcesmmodities Strategy Trust, MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 4,212,971 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,384,835 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,261,840 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.77% BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,931,816 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 2,973,625 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $33.94 and $41.71, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 574,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $15.2, with an estimated average price of $14.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,070,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.66. The stock is now traded at around $28.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 337,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $117.25, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $117.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $19.88, with an estimated average price of $18.92. The stock is now traded at around $19.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 137,859 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock NY Municipal Income Tr. The purchase prices were between $14.44 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $14.88. The stock is now traded at around $15.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,948 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,261,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 2,973,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $134.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 394,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 89.61%. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,154,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $178.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 20.02%. The purchase prices were between $7.21 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 566,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $7.8 and $8.94, with an estimated average price of $8.38.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl Div Eq Inc. The sale prices were between $9.3 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $9.84.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Muni High Income Advantage Tr. The sale prices were between $11.82 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $9.19.