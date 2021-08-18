aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH Buys Tapestry Inc, ISHARES INC, eBay Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Equifax Inc, Starbucks Corp

Added Positions: TPR, TUR, EBAY, ICE, IPGP, CTSH,

Pfaffikon, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tapestry Inc, ISHARES INC, eBay Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, IPG Photonics Corp, sells Cerner Corp, Equifax Inc, Starbucks Corp, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH. As of 2021Q2, aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH owns 18 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aeris+capital+holding+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,025,912 shares, 11.89% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,577 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 175,694 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 397,836 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.27% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 671,064 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.13%

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 88.46%. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,011,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 579.20%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $23.5, with an estimated average price of $22.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 1,124,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in eBay Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 671,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 43.27%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.073100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 397,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 199.00%. The purchase prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62. The stock is now traded at around $166.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 90,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

aeris CAPITAL Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.