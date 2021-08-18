Linden Advisors LP Buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Angel Pond Holdings Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, Linden Advisors LP owns 677 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE) - 3,413,441 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.66% Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB) - 3,331,880 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) - 2,993,982 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,331,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,895,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Angel Pond Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,446,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 184.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,413,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 452.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,066,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,582,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,248,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 523,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.