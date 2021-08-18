Linden Advisors LP Buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: RMGB, CVII, NAAC, SRNG, POND.U, GGMCU, ASPL, CFIV, BTAQ, VCVC, TETC, BYTS, PIAI, MBAC, RTPY, REVH, DMYI, KSI, TRONU, PSAG, FSNB, ARRW, HERA, FTPA, GXII, GGPI, ALTU, COOL, KLAQ, LJAQ, JBI, JBI, HCCC, FTVIU, PTIC, IPVI, SPKB, FCAC, IPVA, IPVF, ROSS, CBAH, AAC, RMGC, ASZ, NBST, GLBL, GLBL, TWLV, PTOC, MOTN, BITE, BITE, MCMJ, APGB, DCRC, EQD, JWSM, CCVI, WARR, MACC, CFFE, FVIV, NMMC, TACA, VII, SCAQ, IIII, LWAC, CPUH, ADEX, PGRW, GSEV, RKTA, ATSPT, GAPA, CAS, RAAC, HHLA, THCA, PUCK, FRON, GTPB, CENH, LIII, MTAC, ISOS, ORIAU, PAIC, NGAC, DUNE, FVT, ITHX, AGAC, GHAC, SCLE, XPDI, HIII, AUS, BIOT, LGAC, MACA, CFVI, NVSA, ESSC, VMAC, TMAC, DCRN, ACKIT, OEPW, FMIVU, GCAC, PMGM, KIII, FTAA, TSPQ, DHBC, DHCA, PLMI, VGII, DWIN, SCOA, ASAX, DNZ, CSTA, ATIP, CFV, RCLF, GIIX, LOKM, ISAA, INDI, PWP, DFNS, GFX, TVAC, SSAA, MIT, BLUA, THMA, TBCP, COVA, KAII, COLI, NDAC, EBAC, FZT, NHIC, FSSI, NRAC, ACII, FACT, IBER, IACB, SNII, GTPA, NRXP, ATA, MON, HCII, BSKYU, TIOAU, PFDR, TWNI, FLME, AMPI, ANZU, TWNT, FRXB, DILAU, CLIM, TLGA, MLAC, CCV, MDH, MACQ, KCAC, KCAC, MYPS, FORE, TSIB, FSRX, ASPC, CMII, HUGS, OWL, BODY, CLRM, ENNV, SBEA, ESM, EAC, GIG, EQHA, FLAC, AQNU, GSMG, MAXN,
- Added Positions: FUSE, RTPZ, CTAC, NSH, NSH, BZUN, CCAC, IPOF, SCVX, IPOD, NGAB, PV,
- Reduced Positions: HZAC, APSG, WPF, SNPR,
- Sold Out: CVII.U, NAACU, SRNGU, FTOC, ABNB, MBAC.U, REVHU, RTPYU, AACQ, PSAGU, THBR, HERAU, FSNB.U, GGPIU, HCCCU, IPVIU, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, ASZ.U, AAC.U, RMGCU, GLBLU, TWLVU, ATAC, APGB.U, JWSM.U, CCVI.U, WARR.U, FVIV.U, CPUH.U, ACAC, GSEVU, HHLA.U, FRONU, VGAC, CENHU, LIII.U, GTPBU, GE, HIIIU, ISOS.U, FVT.U, ITHXU, GHACU, SCLEU, AUS.U, LGACU, NVSAU, TMAC.U, CFVIU, HAE, DCRB, DCRNU, OEPWU, PMGMU, FTAAU, DHCAU, TSPQ.U, CSTA.U, DNZ.U, KIIIU, DHBCU, CFFVU, RCLFU, GIIXU, LOKM.U, EBACU, GRSV, SSAAU, MIT.U, THMAU, TBCPU, COVAU, KAIIU, COLIU, NDACU, NRACU, FSSIU, ACII.U, FACT.U, IBER.U, CUTR, MDH.U, IACB.U, SNII.U, GTPAU, TWCT, HCIIU, FRXB.U, ACIC, MONCU, TLGA.U, PFDRU, TWNI.U, FLME.U, ANZUU, AMPI.U, TWNT.U, CLIM.U, MACQU, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, TSIBU, ASPCU, FSRXU, HUGS.U, CMIIU, OACB, FOREU, CLRMU, ENNVU, SBEAU, PAQC, ESM.U, BX, JOFFU, GIGGU, ENFA, OCAX, FTCV, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, OHPAU, JCICU, HCICU, EQHA.U, NXU.U, KURIU, VELOU, NSTC.U, DLCA, PGEN, ZWRKU, KRNLU, SPGS.U, STPC, IMAX, SLAMU, SNRH, NSTB, ABGI, VTIQ, VTIQ, APO, HEC, VSPR, VOSOU, FWAA, LMACA, CDEV, DFPH, ITQRU, SCOBU, HYACU, HYACU, HMCO, ANAC.U, CAHCU, SLAC.U, SVFB, HCAQ, BOAS.U, ARYD, FTEV.U, ALUS, NGAB.U,
For the details of Linden Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/linden+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Linden Advisors LP
- Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE) - 3,413,441 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.66%
- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
- RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB) - 3,331,880 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio.
- Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) - 2,993,982 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,331,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,895,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Angel Pond Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,446,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)
Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 184.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,413,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 452.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,066,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,582,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,248,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,248,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)
Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 523,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.Sold Out: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAACU)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)
Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
