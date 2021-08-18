Logo
Linden Advisors LP Buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Linden Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys RMG Acquisition Corp II, Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Angel Pond Holdings Corp, sells Churchill Capital Corp VII, North Atlantic Acquisition Corp, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp, Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Linden Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, Linden Advisors LP owns 677 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Linden Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/linden+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Linden Advisors LP
  1. Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE) - 3,413,441 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 184.66%
  2. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC) - 3,450,668 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB) - 3,331,880 shares, 1.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 3,281,642 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC) - 2,993,982 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%
New Purchase: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 3,331,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAAC)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,895,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.U)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Angel Pond Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,446,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMCU)

Linden Advisors LP initiated holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fusion Acquisition Corp (FUSE)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp by 184.66%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 3,413,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reinvent Technology Partners Z (RTPZ)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Z by 452.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,066,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (CTAC)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp by 77.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,582,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc by 92.62%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,248,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Linden Advisors LP added to a holding in Baozun Inc by 73.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.8 and $38.14, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 523,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII.U)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Sold Out: North Atlantic Acquisition Corp (NAACU)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in North Atlantic Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp (FTOC)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.

Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC.U)

Linden Advisors LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Linden Advisors LP. Also check out:

1. Linden Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Linden Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Linden Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Linden Advisors LP keeps buying
