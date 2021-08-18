Logo
Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 51job Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Sells , The Walt Disney Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oasis Management Co Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys 51job Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, JD.com Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, sells , The Walt Disney Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, ViacomCBS Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oasis Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Oasis Management Co Ltd. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oasis+management+co+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Oasis Management Co Ltd.
  1. 51job Inc (JOBS) - 1,266,552 shares, 26.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 5,044,048 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.90%
  3. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 209,679 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  4. Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,123,065 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 499,600 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: 51job Inc (JOBS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.46%. The holding were 1,266,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 424,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass Pathways PLC (CMPS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 157,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tarena International Inc (TEDU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tarena International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 732,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 5,044,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 466,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 1200.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 197.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 220,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $319.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (CBPO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Oasis Management Co Ltd.. Also check out:

1. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Oasis Management Co Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Oasis Management Co Ltd. keeps buying
