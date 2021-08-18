Oasis Management Co Ltd. Buys 51job Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Sells , The Walt Disney Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: JOBS, TAK, JD, CMPS, TEDU, HOME, AMAT, SFIX, DIDI, COWN, BYND, ELMS, GOBI, SKT, PETS, SABR, PLCE, WWE, LCI, PV, WDC, PAQC, EQD, ENDP, DNMR, EWH, MACC.U, MLAC, DUNE, SVACU, BZUN,

JOBS, TAK, JD, CMPS, TEDU, HOME, AMAT, SFIX, DIDI, COWN, BYND, ELMS, GOBI, SKT, PETS, SABR, PLCE, WWE, LCI, PV, WDC, PAQC, EQD, ENDP, DNMR, EWH, MACC.U, MLAC, DUNE, SVACU, BZUN, Added Positions: NFH, FTCH, MLCO, HOLI, CO, SE, YSG,

NFH, FTCH, MLCO, HOLI, CO, SE, YSG, Reduced Positions: TME, VIPS, API, INTC, TWTR, ACMR, BIDU, MU, SONY, BILI, AAL, LX,

TME, VIPS, API, INTC, TWTR, ACMR, BIDU, MU, SONY, BILI, AAL, LX, Sold Out: CBPO, DIS, VIAC, EDU, NIO, DOYU, GOTU, MNSO, SNOW, RUHN, PENN, QFIN, DKNG, FSNB.U, IQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 51job Inc, New Frontier Health Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, JD.com Inc, Compass Pathways PLC, sells , The Walt Disney Co, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, ViacomCBS Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oasis Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Oasis Management Co Ltd. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

51job Inc (JOBS) - 1,266,552 shares, 26.46% of the total portfolio. New Position New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 5,044,048 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.90% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 209,679 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Stratus Properties Inc (STRS) - 1,123,065 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 499,600 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in 51job Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $69.6. The stock is now traded at around $70.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.46%. The holding were 1,266,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $18.64, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.629900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 424,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 78,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Compass Pathways PLC. The purchase prices were between $32.29 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 157,911 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Tarena International Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.75 and $3.84, with an estimated average price of $3.41. The stock is now traded at around $1.313700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 732,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in New Frontier Health Corp by 59.90%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.67%. The holding were 5,044,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 466,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 1200.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $18.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd by 197.35%. The purchase prices were between $12.41 and $14.96, with an estimated average price of $13.45. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 220,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $319.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $117.88 and $119.99, with an estimated average price of $118.25.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.84 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $8.65.