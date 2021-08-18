Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cinctive Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Cinctive Capital Management LP owns 487 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cinctive Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cinctive+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 67,713 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.67% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 61,097 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,500 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $267.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,479,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 201,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $436.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 265,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 5553.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.181700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 180,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $418.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 67,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 175.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 407,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 1031.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 143,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 247.72%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 180,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.