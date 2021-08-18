Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- New Purchases: ADI, NSC, KAHC, GILD, SPGI, OTEX, MA, RONI.U, NGAC, MSI, IQV, DHR, SMTC, GPN, LAD, ANET, AM, FISV, VEI, COG, JNPR, CNP, IBM, LKQ, V, CVE, CTLT, DCRC, QCOM, DWIN, SWKS, SQ, CMS, DFS, FTCI, CRK, HOG, HFC, ITW, KIM, CRWD, A, ADC, ZTAQU, AOS, AMT, CTSH, DOV, SBAC, WORK, MRVL, CONE, SITC, TJX, MGP, CRU, CIEN, S, S, FLEX, TER, IS, PEAK, HST, HBAN, MKC, SPG, TFII, GMED, ATUS, GPAC, ENNV, ARE, MTD, NCR, O, SYNA, TSCO, AER, STAG, TRU, LEVI, CHWY, DRVN, BTRS, EGHT, COF, UAL, ULTA, ENR, GH, UBER, ADTN, EEFT, FICO, HUBG, SUI, WBA, LBRDK, INVH, TENB, AEO, MTB, TREE, GMII, DYNS, LNC, BKR, ARCB, NNN, DY, FORM, DIN, KKR, PTON, STPC, COMP, GSQD, PSFE, CVRX, LLY, MSCI, RRR, NIU, XM, FTEV, ESM, FZT, ALK, VIAC, FHN, DZSI, NCLH, QURE, CFG, KRNL, BSKYU, DPZ, EPC, MGM, RF, VST, VRM, BMBL, INTA, ALKS, ARCH, LIVN, MS, WMT, BR, IGT, CRNC, PSTH, CLIM, JWSM, XPDI, TMCI, TAP, FOCS, WMG, FINM, ACVA, SPAQ, SPAQ, MSDA, RMD, CHTR, GNRC, SWAV, FSR, SHAC, JOFF, FA, CXM, CUTR, HAE, NYCB, COMM, RPAY, NARI, OM, EAR, HTPA, CCV, SWET, FORE, CVII, CANO, DOCS, APD, IP, CDNA, SEAS, LNTH, VRAY, GKOS, OCX, TMDX, PSNL, DCRN, T, BLL, SCHW, HRL, NYT, GRFS, AXTA, QTRX, BLI, VTIQ, VTIQ, SKIN, OTLY, CNVY, ALB, AVY, CCK, DLR, OLN, PPC, RDNT, SAFM, XPO, WLK, RCM, AMRS, LZ, ESTA, CRTX, EDR, EDR, XPEV, LUNG, LESL, FCAX, OLK, APP, KCAC, KCAC, HUGS, AURC, ATAI, XMTR, NFLX, SPLK, XENT, SEER, DHHC, ARVL, PMGM, NDAC, SNII, FRSG, YOU,
- Added Positions: AMD, UNH, PLAN, HZNP, PSX, ANTM, EXPE, ISRG, PAYC, AR, CRM, AVTR, HLF, ZEN, APTV, NTNX, OXY, EW, ADSK, CSX, LSXMK, GM, XOM, MED, DELL, NSTG, F, BOAC, CNQ, FOUR, WDC, MSFT, FIVN, FDX, MCHP, MPWR, CALX, TNDM, NTRA, ZI, PEN, ASO, FTCH, MCK, MCD, EVBG, NBIX, DAL, LH, CRUS, ALGN, TWLO, MGA, PWR, AAP, DVA, IVAN, H, SEDG, RGEN, SONO, SPWR, CNC, AVLR, LMACA, RARE, OMC, VFC, AXON, OVV, HUM, BILL, UNP, STE, ABBV, TAK, NTAP, GT, CZR, CMG, CFX, SABR, JWN, EL, DEN, INSP, SFT, ESPR, CHGG, IAC, TNL,
- Reduced Positions: FB, LOW, BSX, DG, TPR, ALXN, GOOGL, MTCH, RICE, RICE, NEE, AVNT, ABC, CYBR, BURL, EMN, NVST, MSGS, DSEY, ADBE, MDT, ASH, FWONK, LUV, GLW, ELY, FIVE, WELL, MAT, COP, MTSI, OCDX, JCI, DXCM, LRCX, EMKR, DLTR, BRKR, DOMO, ASML, PZZA, PFGC, CDMO, ATVI, BLKB, PEP, NIO, ALTR, BHVN, ETN, VEEV, NRG, UTHR, PCTY, LULU, HUBS, GPS, ANGO, DRI, PTC, PLAY, PYPL, ENPH, CREE, BIGC, SWK, QRVO, ADNT, UAA, JBHT, CMBM, SNOW, MRVI,
- Sold Out: AMAT, BMY, COST, ZBH, KAHC.U, JIH, DVN, RTX, DIS, NOC, TXN, SU, PANW, CDAY, TMUS, MMM, ES, RPM, PPD, NUAN, AZPN, HPQ, UPS, VRT, TBA, DXC, DE, HON, FTV, CMCSA, HUBB, ITT, CI, FLS, PFG, WEC, CNHI, CGNX, EXAS, LHX, PH, STX, BSY, VSH, VNT, CNI, TT, SNAP, EQH, CRU.U, CPB, RL, MFC, MU, Y, GE, OLLI, XYL, ATH, SMAR, KSS, LPSN, GPACU, GPACU, NOW, TEAM, SBUX, CL, NUVA, LYFT, UNM, CHPT, CHPT, AN, GPI, HIG, WRB, ST, ALC, CAKE, PVH, PG, SAIA, SLF, GMIIU, KVSA, OIH, CNMD, MNST, RBC, WGO, ZNGA, CDK, NET, K, TYL, JWS, DCRNU, ALL, QSR, GSQD.U, KURIU, FTEV.U, ESM.U, AMP, XEC, STZ, RNR, SMG, TGT, TEX, MDB, DAN, ZG, ANGI, TXG, KRNLU, SRNGU, AIG, CLX, HSY, GOOG, JAMF, JAMF, BG, CDW, ZUO, JWSM.U, AZO, PRGO, PII, BKNG, ZS, CB, LMNX, SSYS, BALY, JOFFU, SEMR, APA, CHKP, FFIV, JACK, NKE, FINMU, ENNVU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, EAT, BRKS, CCL, LVS, TECH, TXRH, TRIP, VOYA, FND, SHACU, ADP, EHC, WYNN, CENTA, PNR, STPC.U, CLIM.U, AXS, NDSN, CCIV, TPGY, HTPA.U, CCV.U, SWETU, FOREU, CVII.U, LYV, PDCE, RAD, TPX, LEV, AMED, QS, VTIQU, VTIQU, AFG, AAPL, MANH, URBN, TWTR, SHC, FCAX.U, HUGS.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, NICE, AMTX, VC, SHAK, TIG, PMGMU, NDACU, SNII.U, FRSGU, RIDE,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 67,713 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.67%
- Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 61,097 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,500 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio.
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $267.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,479,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 201,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $436.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 265,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 5553.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.181700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 180,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $418.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 67,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 175.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 407,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 1031.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 143,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 247.72%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 180,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.
