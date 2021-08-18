Logo
Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cinctive Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, Facebook Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cinctive Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Cinctive Capital Management LP owns 487 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cinctive Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cinctive+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cinctive Capital Management LP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 370,000 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 67,713 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.67%
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 61,097 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.98%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,500 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $165.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 92,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $267.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 59,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,479,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $72.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 201,779 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $436.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 33,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $53.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 265,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 5553.73%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $105.181700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 180,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $418.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 67,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 175.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $59.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 407,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 1031.39%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92. The stock is now traded at around $104.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 143,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 247.72%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 180,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $374.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 61,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15.

Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $157.54 and $178.61, with an estimated average price of $166.66.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cinctive Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Cinctive Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cinctive Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cinctive Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cinctive Capital Management LP keeps buying
