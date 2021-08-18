Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Skillsoft Corp, Sells Iconix Brand Group Inc

New Purchases: AMR, ISOS, SKIL, FPAC, FPAC, RMO, ACII, BRPM,

AMR, ISOS, SKIL, FPAC, FPAC, RMO, ACII, BRPM, Reduced Positions: CHK, ODP, AVYA, CWEN.A,

CHK, ODP, AVYA, CWEN.A, Sold Out: ICON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Skillsoft Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, Far Peak Acquisition Corp, sells Iconix Brand Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 6,683,225 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,130,506 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 549,944 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17% Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 1,055,166 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. New Position The ODP Corp (ODP) - 346,269 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.19%

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.25%. The holding were 1,055,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 416,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 191,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Iconix Brand Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.29.