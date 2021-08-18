Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, Skillsoft Corp, Sells Iconix Brand Group Inc

- New Purchases: AMR, ISOS, SKIL, FPAC, FPAC, RMO, ACII, BRPM,
- Reduced Positions: CHK, ODP, AVYA, CWEN.A,
- Sold Out: ICON,
For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC
- Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 6,683,225 shares, 19.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,130,506 shares, 16.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 549,944 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.17%
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 1,055,166 shares, 14.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 346,269 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.19%
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.25%. The holding were 1,055,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 416,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.900700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Romeo Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $8.53. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 191,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Iconix Brand Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. Also check out:
1. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment