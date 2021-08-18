Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Franklin Electric Co Inc, Primerica Inc, Tennant Co, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, CSX Corp, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: SRCE, ABM, ALL, AVY, GLW, DCI, FELE, GPC, HPQ, PAYX, ROK, SNA, TNC, PRI,
- Added Positions: ITT, GL, TXN, TGT, SYK, SHW, RBC, MCK, MSM, LECO, LEG, KLAC, JNJ, IP, MMM, THG, EMR, ETN, EMN, DOV, CMI, CL, CTAS, CAH, ABC, ACN, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: ORCL, RHI,
- Sold Out: BBY, CSX, CAT, EXPD, HD, LMT, SPGI, QCOM, RPM, UNP, WMT, BR,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,350,000 shares, 99.37% of the total portfolio.
- Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 1,518 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio.
- International Paper Co (IP) - 4,602 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- ITT Inc (ITT) - 3,072 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
- Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,228 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Primerica Inc (PRI)
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $311.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.
