Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Franklin Electric Co Inc, Primerica Inc, Tennant Co, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, CSX Corp, Caterpillar Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Innovative Portfolios LLC Buys Franklin Electric Co Inc, Primerica Inc, Tennant Co, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, CSX Corp, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Innovative Portfolios LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Franklin Electric Co Inc, Primerica Inc, Tennant Co, Snap-on Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, sells Best Buy Co Inc, CSX Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Innovative Portfolios LLC. As of 2021Q2, Innovative Portfolios LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Innovative Portfolios LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/innovative+portfolios+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Innovative Portfolios LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,350,000 shares, 99.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Hubbell Inc (HUBB) - 1,518 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio.
  3. International Paper Co (IP) - 4,602 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  4. ITT Inc (ITT) - 3,072 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30%
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 1,228 shares, 0.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $40.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,714 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Primerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $115.59 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $125.64. The stock is now traded at around $124.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.08 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $50.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $135.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Innovative Portfolios LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46. The stock is now traded at around $311.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 24.03%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $124.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Innovative Portfolios LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $341.31 and $382.52, with an estimated average price of $354.21. The stock is now traded at around $393.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.

Sold Out: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $107.61 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $117.84.

Sold Out: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Innovative Portfolios LLC sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Innovative Portfolios LLC. Also check out:

1. Innovative Portfolios LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Innovative Portfolios LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Innovative Portfolios LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Innovative Portfolios LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider