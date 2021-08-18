Wealthcare Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

- New Purchases: SHM, LQDH, DFAS, QEFA, DFAC, IDNA, IHAK, VSGX,
- Added Positions: AGG, SHY, IEI, TLH, HD, VONV, HYD, XT, SPLG, SHV, MGV, EFV, GUNR, AMZN, DBEF, IJH, MBB, CMBS, MNA, SCZ, FB, DIS, UNH, GOOGL, TLT, XOM, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, SCHP, MUB, VEU, IAU, IVV, ITOT, SCHB, IXUS, VWO, DSI, MINT, IWM, SCHX, IVW, IJK, GOVT, EFA, AAPL, SCHA, IVE, SCHM, IJJ, VEA, MSFT,
- Sold Out: QLTA, T, JNJ, PM, EWX, IWN, MDY, NYF, SCHV, TIP, VOE, ADBE, MO, AEP, ADM, BAC, CAT, CVX, CMCSA, D, EMR, GS, IBM, JPM, KMB, MDLZ, MAR, MCD, MRK, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, PG, SHW, TXN, TMO, RTX, VZ, WM, MA, VMW, V, TSLA, GOOG, PYPL, ESGD, IEMG, IJR, IWF, IWO, MTUM, PBW, QQQ, SPEM, SPY, TFI, VB, VBR, VYM, XLV, MMM, AIR, CB, PLD, ABT, ACN, ATVI, RAMP, AMD, AFL, A, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, AMED, AEE, ECOL, AXP, AIG, AMNB, AMS, AMT, ABC, AME, AMGN, APH, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, AUMN, AINV, AMAT, ATR, ARCC, ARKR, ARTNA, AJG, AZO, ADSK, ADP, AVY, AVT, TFC, BK, BAX, BZH, BDX, BBBY, BHE, BHLB, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BLK, BA, SAM, BPFH, BSX, BMY, BRKL, BBW, VIAC, GIB, CMS, CSX, CVS, CDNS, HLX, CPE, CPT, COF, KMX, CAH, CRI, CVCO, CE, CX, CNC, LUMN, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CAKE, LNG, CME, PLCE, CHH, CI, XEC, CTAS, CSCO, C, CZNC, CSGP, KO, CDE, CTSH, CL, DXC, COP, CNO, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CLB, GLW, COST, CCI, CMI, DHI, DSPG, DTE, DHR, DE, DLX, DENN, DXCM, DEO, DHIL, DISCA, DLB, DD, DUK, DRE, DX, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, ESBK, EME, ENB, NPO, ESGR, ETR, EPR, EQIX, ELS, ESP, EL, RE, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, FFG, NEE, FICO, FAST, FDX, FITB, FCF, FR, FE, FISV, FBC, FLO, FLR, FFIC, F, FCX, GBL, GME, GD, GE, GIS, GILD, GPN, GHM, GFED, HRB, HAL, LHX, HIG, WELL, HL, HEI, HP, HNNA, HSIC, HPQ, HFC, HOLX, HMN, HST, HOV, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, INFO, IEX, IDXX, IKNX, ITW, ILMN, TT, IO, INTC, IDCC, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, CSR, SJM, JCI, KLAC, KAMN, KRNY, KMT, KIM, KOPN, KR, LXU, LTC, LH, LRCX, LAMR, LSTR, LEN, JEF, LNC, LFUS, LYV, LMT, LPX, LOW, MTB, MFNC, TELL, TGTX, MTEX, MAN, MMC, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MDT, MCY, MTH, MLAB, MET, MTD, MSTR, MCHP, MU, MCRI, MPWR, MCO, MOG.A, MS, MSI, MUR, VTRS, MYGN, NRG, NKSH, NFG, NGG, NHC, NP, NJR, NEM, NI, NDSN, NSC, ES, NWBI, NVAX, NUS, NUE, ORLY, OGE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, ASGN, OLP, OKE, ORCL, PNC, PPL, PKG, SAVA, PKBK, PH, PDCO, PAYX, PENN, PBCT, PRFT, PKI, PXD, PLXS, PLUG, PCH, BKNG, PFG, PRA, PGR, PROV, PRU, PMD, PEG, PSA, PHM, QCOM, DGX, RLI, O, RWT, RBC, REGN, RMD, QUMU, RAD, RHI, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RDS.A, RGLD, RUTH, SAIA, STM, SIVB, SAFT, CRM, BFS, SLB, XPO, SRE, SPG, SON, SO, LUV, SM, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, SYK, SUI, SNPS, SNV, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTMI, SKT, TGT, AXON, TDY, TFX, TOL, TR, GL, TM, TRMB, TSN, UAL, UGI, USB, USAK, ULBI, UMPQ, AUB, UNB, UNP, UPS, UG, UVV, UFPI, ULH, UNM, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VICR, VMC, WRB, WVFC, WAB, WMT, WBA, WRE, WASH, ANTM, WFC, WERN, WSBC, WCC, WST, EVRG, WHG, WY, WVVI, WMB, WEC, WEX, XEL, XLNX, YORW, YUM, SPB, ZBH, SENEA, GEF.B, DGICA, CMG, FGBI, MSVB, OPRX, TCFC, TDG, XPL, IDT, NSL, GCV, HYT, WU, EIG, PRTS, TMUS, DAL, JAZZ, BX, DFS, TEL, LULU, G, MASI, AWK, CVI, PZN, MSCI, EBSB, EPSN, HFBL, APPS, CELH, OPBK, WD5A, AGNC, MLVF, CPIX, WKHS, AVGO, OPNT, VRSK, ARI, DG, KAR, EFC, CHTR, TRNO, PDM, ST, SSNC, GNMK, LYB, NXPI, PACB, GM, HHC, TRGP, FRC, FLT, EXPI, BKU, KMI, HCA, AL, RYI, MPC, FBHS, VAC, APTV, EPAM, ENPH, PSX, NOW, PANW, PNR, BERY, PLAY, FANG, WDAY, ABBV, TPH, ZTS, XONE, TMHC, HMTV, NCBS, IQV, AHH, ONTX, PINC, RNG, TWTR, LGIH, ALLE, HLT, AAL, ALLY, LADR, BRG, SELF, VRTV, CTLT, OSG, CFG, CDK, BSIG, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, QRVO, FNWB, XHR, ETSY, PRTY, CABO, TRU, TDOC, KHC, MCFT, PRPL, MSGS, CSWI, SQ, AC, BATRK, 2TX, FTV, FHB, ATOM, FLGT, YUMC, GDP, HVBC, JELD, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, ALTM, USWS, SOI, GPMT, ESQ, ALRN, BY, BKR, TRTX, ROKU, VICI, ACMR, ADIL, NINE, BWB, DOCU, BNGO, KLXE, BSVN, CBMB, TWST, MRNA, CVET, IMAC, DOW, PINS, ZM, UBER, CRWD, NET, PTON, CARR, DKNG, VNT, RIDE, BL1A, BAB, BIL, BLOK, DES, DON, DTH, DVY, ESGE, FDIS, FTEC, IJS, IWB, IWD, IWS, IYF, JNK, PEY, PFF, PSCT, SCHH, SLV, SPAB, SPLV, VTV, VUG, VXUS, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLU,
For the details of WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthcare+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,008,694 shares, 43.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,981,253 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,175,993 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,400,557 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 147,923 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.626900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.332100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 290.86%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 130,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.289300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $150.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 304.84%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.Sold Out: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $58.46, with an estimated average price of $57.97.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.Sold Out: S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (EWX)
Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEALTHCARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment