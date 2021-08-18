Wealthcare Capital Management Llc Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, AT&T Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Wealthcare Capital Management Llc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 2,008,694 shares, 43.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,981,253 shares, 21.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,175,993 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,400,557 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 147,923 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.45%

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.626900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.84 and $96.16, with an estimated average price of $95.53. The stock is now traded at around $95.332100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $77.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.29 and $58.87, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.58 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $46.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 290.86%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 130,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.15%. The purchase prices were between $129.48 and $131.13, with an estimated average price of $130.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.289300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.29 and $147.47, with an estimated average price of $142.77. The stock is now traded at around $150.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 304.84%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $323.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 121.84%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $71.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $56.67, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $475.11 and $504.81, with an estimated average price of $493.01.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $58.46, with an estimated average price of $57.97.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.

Wealthcare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $61.48, with an estimated average price of $58.14.