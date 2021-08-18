Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: PRFT, JCOM, WAL, TER, BC, SLG, MS, JCI, LEN, AMC, SCHX, SONO, PINS, WYNN, XSOE, WEN, VIAC, VB, XMPT, PFXF, XLU, BMO, BNTX, OMF, NUE, COIN, DLTR, DBX, EPAM, QYLD, IVV, NEAR, CCIV, JMIA, BLE, SPXX, SPGS.U, BBAR, XLE, LHX, FE, NCV, CII, AB, CLVS,

Added Positions: AMZN, PII, CMI, MSFT, JPM, DOW, TRV, AAPL, AMAT, PG, CSX, QQQ, NVDA, MINT, QLD, ABBV, MTUM, STX, ARKK, ATVI, AVB, CVX, CLF, STZ, DUK, GTY, INTC, LLY, LMT, MAIN, MCD, NEE, OMER, DIG, RTX, SPY, XLY, XLK, VLO, VICI, INMD, ADBE, AMD, ARE, AMT, AVXL, ADSK, AVGO, CDNS, CCL, CAT, CTAS, CMCSA, OFC, CRWD, DHR, DE, DLR, DKNG, EGP, EBAY, FNF, GPC, PEAK, HI, HST, HUBB, IDXX, IIPR, JNJ, KLAC, USA, HZO, MAA, ODFL, PTC, PLTR, PH, DOC, PLD, PSA, QCOM, DIA, MDY, XLV, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SQ, TXN, BLD, TSCO, UBA, VTI, ZBRA, ACN, MDT, AGNC, MO, AMPE, ARCC, RILY, DCF, BK, FRA, CELH, CMG, DRE, ETW, EXG, ET, ENTG, GM, RSP, AGG, IWM, LPLA, LVS, MAR, CIF, NRZ, JPS, PPG, PYPL, PSEC, RH, REI, RIV, SCHV, SCHA, XLI, SRNE, STLD, SNPS, TDOC, TTE, SMH, VIG, VT, VV, VUG, VOD, WPC, EAD, WELL, WMB, XEL, TEAM, BEP, LIN, ASML,

Reduced Positions: BBY, VZ, HD, AMGN, MRK, WMT, XOM, TSLA, TMO, T, ALL, CVS, LOW, GLW, COP, DD, ITW, IRM, UPS, AMX, BRK.B, CROX, AJG, CRM, SBUX, TGT, APD, BABA, ATKR, BLK, CME, C, DFS, EXAS, FB, F, GILD, IBM, IP, PGX, DVY, IWO, PFF, MA, ORCL, PHM, SHOP, SO, LUV, MMM, MGK, ABT, AAL, AEP, NLY, AXON, SAN, BIIB, BDJ, BX, CI, CGC, CHTR, CHDN, CMA, COST, CCI, DAL, DG, D, EMR, ENB, EPD, FDX, FLO, FCX, GGT, GRX, HASI, HTGC, INTU, EEM, IJH, IBB, KMI, LNC, LULU, MPLX, MMP, MELI, MU, NOK, OKTA, PBA, MHI, RAD, GLD, XBI, SVC, SNA, SYK, TTWO, TD, UNP, VYM, VWO, VHT, VTR, VNQ, WFC, YUM, ZM, ENDP,

Sold Out: GE, ETN, FORM, VIVO, VER, TTGT, FAST, DHI, TSN, CTVA, TMP, UVXY, VUZI, EOI, BAM, EW, CIEN, CNI, BBF, SND, PNNT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 497 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 792,900 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,245,167 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,927 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,140 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.51% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,272 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 588.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 350.57%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 73,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 153,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.