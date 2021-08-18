Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Microsoft Corp, JPMorgan Chase, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Amgen Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC owns 497 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 792,900 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,245,167 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,927 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.77%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,140 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.51%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,272 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
New Purchase: J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 588.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 350.57%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 73,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 153,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.

Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sold Out: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider