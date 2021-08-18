Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Polaris Inc, Cummins Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, The Home Depot Inc

- New Purchases: PRFT, JCOM, WAL, TER, BC, SLG, MS, JCI, LEN, AMC, SCHX, SONO, PINS, WYNN, XSOE, WEN, VIAC, VB, XMPT, PFXF, XLU, BMO, BNTX, OMF, NUE, COIN, DLTR, DBX, EPAM, QYLD, IVV, NEAR, CCIV, JMIA, BLE, SPXX, SPGS.U, BBAR, XLE, LHX, FE, NCV, CII, AB, CLVS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, PII, CMI, MSFT, JPM, DOW, TRV, AAPL, AMAT, PG, CSX, QQQ, NVDA, MINT, QLD, ABBV, MTUM, STX, ARKK, ATVI, AVB, CVX, CLF, STZ, DUK, GTY, INTC, LLY, LMT, MAIN, MCD, NEE, OMER, DIG, RTX, SPY, XLY, XLK, VLO, VICI, INMD, ADBE, AMD, ARE, AMT, AVXL, ADSK, AVGO, CDNS, CCL, CAT, CTAS, CMCSA, OFC, CRWD, DHR, DE, DLR, DKNG, EGP, EBAY, FNF, GPC, PEAK, HI, HST, HUBB, IDXX, IIPR, JNJ, KLAC, USA, HZO, MAA, ODFL, PTC, PLTR, PH, DOC, PLD, PSA, QCOM, DIA, MDY, XLV, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SQ, TXN, BLD, TSCO, UBA, VTI, ZBRA, ACN, MDT, AGNC, MO, AMPE, ARCC, RILY, DCF, BK, FRA, CELH, CMG, DRE, ETW, EXG, ET, ENTG, GM, RSP, AGG, IWM, LPLA, LVS, MAR, CIF, NRZ, JPS, PPG, PYPL, PSEC, RH, REI, RIV, SCHV, SCHA, XLI, SRNE, STLD, SNPS, TDOC, TTE, SMH, VIG, VT, VV, VUG, VOD, WPC, EAD, WELL, WMB, XEL, TEAM, BEP, LIN, ASML,
- Reduced Positions: BBY, VZ, HD, AMGN, MRK, WMT, XOM, TSLA, TMO, T, ALL, CVS, LOW, GLW, COP, DD, ITW, IRM, UPS, AMX, BRK.B, CROX, AJG, CRM, SBUX, TGT, APD, BABA, ATKR, BLK, CME, C, DFS, EXAS, FB, F, GILD, IBM, IP, PGX, DVY, IWO, PFF, MA, ORCL, PHM, SHOP, SO, LUV, MMM, MGK, ABT, AAL, AEP, NLY, AXON, SAN, BIIB, BDJ, BX, CI, CGC, CHTR, CHDN, CMA, COST, CCI, DAL, DG, D, EMR, ENB, EPD, FDX, FLO, FCX, GGT, GRX, HASI, HTGC, INTU, EEM, IJH, IBB, KMI, LNC, LULU, MPLX, MMP, MELI, MU, NOK, OKTA, PBA, MHI, RAD, GLD, XBI, SVC, SNA, SYK, TTWO, TD, UNP, VYM, VWO, VHT, VTR, VNQ, WFC, YUM, ZM, ENDP,
- Sold Out: GE, ETN, FORM, VIVO, VER, TTGT, FAST, DHI, TSN, CTVA, TMP, UVXY, VUZI, EOI, BAM, EW, CIEN, CNI, BBF, SND, PNNT,
For the details of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheaff+brock+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 792,900 shares, 24.70% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,245,167 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,927 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 73,140 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.51%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 92,272 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in J2 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $138.84, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $70.17. The stock is now traded at around $107.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $89.16 and $108.02, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Brunswick Corp (BC)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Brunswick Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.69 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $101.65. The stock is now traded at around $102.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.6 and $134.31, with an estimated average price of $127.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.77%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 17,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Polaris Inc (PII)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 588.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $127.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 53,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 350.57%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $235.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,791 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 31.51%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 73,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dow Inc by 49.74%. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 153,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: FormFactor Inc (FORM)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FormFactor Inc. The sale prices were between $33.07 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $39.6.Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98.Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $18.01 and $28.32, with an estimated average price of $21.39.Sold Out: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TechTarget Inc. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $80.25, with an estimated average price of $71.72.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment