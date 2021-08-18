Taal Capital Management LP Buys , Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PG&E Corp, FirstEnergy Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys , Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Alphabet Inc, News Corp, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, PG&E Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, SolarWinds Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taal Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Taal Capital Management LP owns 33 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,400,000 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32% (ALXN) - 50,000 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC) - 20,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1900.00% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 30,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.46% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 55,000 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $20.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2735.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in News Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.46 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 139,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.83, with an estimated average price of $10.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.193100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP initiated holding in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.992100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP added to a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp by 1900.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 34.95%. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 269,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in SolarWinds Corp. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.08.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Taal Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.