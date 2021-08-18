Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Buys Align Technology Inc, Roku Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Microchip Technology Inc

- New Purchases: ALGN, ROKU, BILL, REGN, CVS,
- Added Positions: OKTA, FRPT,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, FB, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, CVNA, NFLX, DG, GM, CZR,
- Sold Out: ADBE, DIS, MCHP, DKNG, AZN, TGTX, TDOC, MDB,
For the details of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgens+waterfall+vintiadis+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 88,800 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 166,500 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,280 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio.
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,400 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 32,700 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $689.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 9,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $351.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $203.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.
