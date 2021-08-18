Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Buys Align Technology Inc, Roku Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Microchip Technology Inc

New Purchases: ALGN, ROKU, BILL, REGN, CVS,

ALGN, ROKU, BILL, REGN, CVS, Added Positions: OKTA, FRPT,

OKTA, FRPT, Reduced Positions: NVDA, FB, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, CVNA, NFLX, DG, GM, CZR,

NVDA, FB, AAPL, MSFT, UNH, CVNA, NFLX, DG, GM, CZR, Sold Out: ADBE, DIS, MCHP, DKNG, AZN, TGTX, TDOC, MDB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Align Technology Inc, Roku Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells Adobe Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Microchip Technology Inc, DraftKings Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 30 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morgens+waterfall+vintiadis+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 88,800 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.11% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 166,500 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,280 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 17,400 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 32,700 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39%

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $689.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 9,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $351.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 11,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.33 and $189.97, with an estimated average price of $156.32. The stock is now traded at around $203.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 26,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $32.5 and $48.96, with an estimated average price of $39.48.