Maple Capital Management, Inc. Buys Lam Research Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, 3M Co, Sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maple Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lam Research Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, 3M Co, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, General Electric Co, First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maple Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Maple Capital Management, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maple Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maple+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maple Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 211,785 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 399,670 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,792 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 157,524 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.95%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,997 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $579.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 15,395 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $413.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.35 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $104.26. The stock is now traded at around $107.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $281.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $347.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 28.95%. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $185.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 157,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in 3M Co by 384.66%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $197.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 35,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 303.81%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $194.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $302.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.48%. The purchase prices were between $53.46 and $54.41, with an estimated average price of $53.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.819900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $137.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $36 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $24.76 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Maple Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maple Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Maple Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Maple Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maple Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maple Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
