First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics

New Purchases: RWL, HYLB, DEED, PBSM, FNK, BKMC, JSML, FNY, MDYV, RTM, GRID, FLQM, FTGC, RYE, FDNI, RYF, RGI, UCON, SLYV, FLQS, EUSA, DJD, IYLD, FFEB, RWK, EES, VRIG, BTI, TPLC, TPHD, BIDU, FTXO, MORT, COF, HYZD, AMD, DSKE, NUE, ARKF, FIW, QWLD, SRLN, CDC, IDNA, DECK, PINS, SPGP, AOM, RHS, O, FTSD, ETSY, IXG, RVNU, BBY, RFEU, SHAG, UPRO, PREF, PLW, GIS, ACN, OHI, CZA, COMT, HIMX, CFO, OKTA, BIBL, NTR, IFRA, IWY, IYE, IIVI, MRNA, ARKQ, OGN, VO, ALL, TDG, RF, NTAP, HRL, KBWY, SAN, ET, TMDI, ZOM, SEEL,

SPYG, FVD, SPTS, RDVY, IJJ, IJS, FPE, REGL, AMZN, FMHI, SPSM, ITOT, MRO, AVGO, IHF, FEP, IJT, MDY, SPDW, AMAT, ENB, LOW, DUK, AMT, AAPL, XOM, TTD, ARKK, BSV, IUSB, JKE, SPTL, BA, BMY, CCL, TPR, JNJ, EFV, ESGU, GOVT, IJR, IUSG, IVV, NOBL, RSP, VUG, T, ATVI, IVZ, FCX, GILD, GOOGL, MSFT, CRM, MASI, FB, ABBV, GOOG, JD, IIPR, AGG, BIV, BLV, CIBR, FXH, IWR, RWJ, SPTM, VCLT, VEA, VTV, ADBE, F, GPC, MCD, MU, QCOM, UNP, RTX, MELI, V, ZNGA, MPLX, SHOP, SQ, IGSB, DGRO, EFG, ESGE, FALN, FTSL, GLDM, HEFA, IEMG, IJH, IYH, MTUM, VB, VEU, VNQ, VYM, XLF, NLY, KO, COP, EXPE, FICO, MTCH, IDXX, ISRG, JPM, ORLY, ORCL, PEP, SO, UNH, VTR, WFC, MA, PM, GM, PYPL, AFIN, NIO, ARKG, GSIE, HYG, HYMB, IEFA, PZA, SLV, VFH, VLUE, VTEB, VXUS, XLI, Reduced Positions: XMMO, QQQ, LMBS, FDN, BND, FXL, FIXD, SPLG, ONEQ, MDYG, DFEB, FMB, BOND, BABA, SPMD, MO, XMLV, SDY, SPY, VOO, PG, TXN, CWB, WPC, IWM, EMLP, LQD, TLT, USMV, PFE, DIS, SPIB, SPIP, BX, ISTB, MGV, XLY, CVS, EPD, NSC, SIVB, VZ, CRWD, DIA, QTEC, TDIV, VIG, AMGN, BRK.B, IBM, NFLX, SBUX, GSAH, FTC, IHI, ITB, IVE, MBB, PFF, SLYG, CVX, COST, FDX, HD, INTC, IPG, LMT, NVDA, TGT, NXPI, MPC, FBT, GLD, HDV, IWV, PPA, SPLV, TFI, TOTL, VGT, VTI, VV, VWO, XLK, XSLV, MMM, AEP, ADP, BAC, CAT, CSCO, C, LRCX, ORI, LUV, DAL, FVRR, ACWV, DGRW, FPX, ITA, IYW, RWM, RWO, SCHD, SJB, SPHD, VBR, VHT,

Lake St. Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Heartland Consultants, Inc. owns 376 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 259,866 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 296,805 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.09% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 434,153 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47% Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 243,632 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 580,567 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.19%

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 243,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.978900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 273,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 423,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.04 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 247,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.413900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 189,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 84,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 296,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 101034.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 245,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.654400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 580,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.718600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 262,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 237.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 185.10%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83.