First Heartland Consultants, Inc. Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Lake St. Louis, MO, based Investment company First Heartland Consultants, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Heartland Consultants, Inc. owns 376 stocks with a total value of $627 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+heartland+consultants%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.
  1. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 259,866 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 296,805 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.09%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 434,153 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
  4. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 243,632 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 580,567 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.19%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 243,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.22 and $40.02, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.978900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 273,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF (DEED)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.59 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 423,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (PBSM)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco PureBeta SM MSCI USA Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.04 and $40.1, with an estimated average price of $38.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 247,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FNK)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $44.96. The stock is now traded at around $45.413900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 189,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (BKMC)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. initiated holding in BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.44 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $90.280200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 84,409 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 296,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 101034.16%. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 245,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.654400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 580,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $48.718600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 262,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 237.64%. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 25,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 185.10%. The purchase prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29. The stock is now traded at around $100.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,442 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The sale prices were between $59.77 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $64.05.

Sold Out: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $58 and $61.73, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $48.04.

Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89.

Sold Out: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $92.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Heartland Consultants, Inc.. Also check out:

1. First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Heartland Consultants, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Heartland Consultants, Inc. keeps buying

