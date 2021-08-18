A.R.T. Advisors, LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, ASML Holding NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley

New Purchases: PFE, ASML, REGN,

C, CMG, MU, GOOGL, DIS, Sold Out: AMZN, BKNG, MS, GOOG, CAT, AAPL, BHC, AMAT, ON, WMT, URI, TPX, WFC, SONY, OXY, TTWO, SYK, ALLY, MDB, AMD, PSX, JPM, GM, ADS, LYFT, MDT, CRSP, CRWD, BDX, PANW, CERN, EXPE, ATVI, UBER, ZBRA, SIVB, ALL, CPRI, DE, GPS, ESI, RY, ULTA, RDS.A, FBP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, ASML Holding NV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Morgan Stanley, Alphabet Inc, Citigroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, A.R.T. Advisors, LLC owns 8 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 2,097 shares, 16.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.29% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 145 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.97% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 8,571 shares, 14.58% of the total portfolio. New Position ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 400 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 3,200 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.49%

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.58%. The holding were 8,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $777.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.97%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $649.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.63%. The holding were 398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2172.19 and $2505.1, with an estimated average price of $2335.2.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

A.R.T. Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.