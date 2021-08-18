VK Services, LLC Buys View Inc

Investment company VK Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys View Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VK Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VK Services, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of VK Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. VK Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VK Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VK Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VK Services, LLC keeps buying
For the details of VK Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vk+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VK Services, LLC
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 46,120,934 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio.
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 5,248,588 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio.
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 5,633,380 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92%
- Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 11,704,997 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio.
- QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,830,503 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
VK Services, LLC initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,430,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of VK Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. VK Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VK Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VK Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VK Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment