VK Services, LLC Buys View Inc

New Purchases: VIEW,

VIEW, Reduced Positions: AFRM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys View Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VK Services, LLC. As of 2021Q2, VK Services, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VK Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vk+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 46,120,934 shares, 39.77% of the total portfolio. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 5,248,588 shares, 24.34% of the total portfolio. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 5,633,380 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.92% Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) - 11,704,997 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. QuantumScape Corp (QS) - 4,830,503 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.

VK Services, LLC initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.127900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,430,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.