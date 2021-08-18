Logo
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells M&T Bank Corp, , Truist Financial Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Nashville, TN, based Investment company Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Merck Inc, Organon, sells M&T Bank Corp, , Truist Financial Corp, Sysco Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q2, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/woodmont+investment+counsel+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 187,105 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,910 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 536,123 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,356 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 440,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.278700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 659.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 132,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 265.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $471.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC. Also check out:

1. WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WOODMONT INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC keeps buying
