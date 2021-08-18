Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells M&T Bank Corp, , Truist Financial Corp

New Purchases: SGOV, TFLO, OGN, XLE, SPMB, XLF, JMST, IWS, PFF, IWP, SOFI, SOFI, TWTR, CDNA, CVS, GLD, RSP, BSV, PSX,

Nashville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Merck Inc, Organon, sells M&T Bank Corp, , Truist Financial Corp, Sysco Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc. As of 2021Q2, Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 203 stocks with a total value of $637 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 187,105 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,910 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 536,123 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,356 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 440,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.278700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 659.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 132,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 265.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $471.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.15.