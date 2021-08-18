Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc Buys iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Sells M&T Bank Corp, , Truist Financial Corp

- New Purchases: SGOV, TFLO, OGN, XLE, SPMB, XLF, JMST, IWS, PFF, IWP, SOFI, SOFI, TWTR, CDNA, CVS, GLD, RSP, BSV, PSX,
- Added Positions: BAC, VUG, VTV, XSOE, MRK, VEA, FLOT, AAPL, VO, VZ, SHY, EFAV, VB, AVGO, BND, JPST, DMTK, FLRN, VTI, ABBV, GOOGL, SRLN, IVV, NEE, VEU, WMT, XLRE, PFE, BMY, SCHB, LMT, CL, XLV, CB, SNEX, VCSH, TIP, BDX, GIS, SI, ASPN, MGNI, DIS, UNP, SPY, IWF, IWD, IVW, IVE, DVY, TSLA, CRM,
- Reduced Positions: MTB, VGSH, VYM, TFC, T, SYY, CVX, VIG, BRK.B, XLU, HCA, SO, KO, CSCO, VWO, DHR, PAYX, EMR, WM, MCD, INTC, MDLZ, WFC, BAX, MMM, SYK, ADP, UNH, WY, GOOG, IQLT, QQQ, SHV, AMZN, ACN, ORCL, CMCSA, COST, SBNY, NKE, DEO, BLK, EPD, VGK, GS, IWM, PXF, FHN, VBR, HON, MO, CLX, IAT, FTV, AMGN, LYB, VG, YUM, ITW, MCHP, WBA, RTX, TGT, OGE, PEG,
- Sold Out: MBG, TSM, NHI, IAU, BKD,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 187,105 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.79%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 327,910 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 536,123 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,356 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 440,559 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 50,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.27 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $50.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.278700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $48.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 659.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 132,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 265.26%. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $37.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 62,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 121,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 55,436 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 45.14%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $471.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,254 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.Sold Out: National Health Investors Inc (NHI)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in National Health Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $65.14 and $74.85, with an estimated average price of $69.79.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Brookdale Senior Living Inc (BKD)
Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold out a holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The sale prices were between $6.05 and $8.75, with an estimated average price of $7.15.
