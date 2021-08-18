Logo
Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Lantern Pharma Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Replimune Group Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
  1. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,920,333 shares, 41.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.53%
  2. Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 1,486,986 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.66%
  3. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 449,879 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.15%
  4. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 40,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 71,115 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $250.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 71,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 337,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 656,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 275,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.

Sold Out: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.04.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corriente Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Corriente Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corriente Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corriente Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corriente Advisors, LLC keeps buying
