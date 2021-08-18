Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Sells Maxar Technologies Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc

- New Purchases: COIN, RETA, QS, LTRN, KTOS, MP, HIMX, CRSP, IRDM, RBLX,
- Reduced Positions: MAXR, REPL, CRDF, CUE, DMAC,
- Sold Out: TDY, TFFP, FB, EYPT,
For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,920,333 shares, 41.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.53%
- Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 1,486,986 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.66%
- Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 449,879 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.15%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 40,000 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 71,115 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $250.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.46%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9. The stock is now traded at around $111.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 71,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69. The stock is now traded at around $20.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 337,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantern Pharma Inc (LTRN)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lantern Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.94 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.17%. The holding were 656,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $26.45. The stock is now traded at around $22.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 275,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.61 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37.Sold Out: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $13.61, with an estimated average price of $11.04.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.Sold Out: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT)
Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $8.69 and $11.08, with an estimated average price of $9.63.
