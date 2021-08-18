Logo
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Priveterra Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, CF Acquisition Corp IV, sells Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Priveterra Acquisition Corp, Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I, BlueRiver Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. owns 883 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radcliffe+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Global Gateway Media & Communications Inc (GGMC) - 2,138,851 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU) - 1,660,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU) - 1,650,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC) - 1,150,000 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC) - 1,046,874 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Shelter Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.665500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 869,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 333.69%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 537,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 902,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc by 619.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 359,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Sold Out: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: Priveterra Acquisition Corp (PMGMU)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Sold Out: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA.U)

Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
