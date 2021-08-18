Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. Buys Global Consumer Acquisition Corp, Shelter Acquisition Corp I, Ares Acquisition Corp, Sells Ares Acquisition Corp, Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp, Priveterra Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: GACQU, SHQAU, AAC, JWSM, CFIV, LGAC, PMGM, QFTA, BLUA, FSNB, ASZ, KINZ, CENH, CTAQ, EAC, GIG, GIWWU, HIII, PTIC, ADEX, GLBL, GLBL, MACC, TBCP, CVII, HERA, PIAI, GCAC, TLGA, TWNI, COOL, COVA, MIT, RAMMU, SCOB, ASPC, DFNS, ITHX, MON, CND, DHCA, FORE, GFOR.U, ISLE, ISLE, MBAC, PRPC, EQD, KURI, MACA, OSTR, TMAC, TWLV, ANAC, ATMR, CFVI, CPTK, HHLA, JCIC, THMA, TSPQ, BSKYU, DWIN, GSQD, LGV, NSTD, PMVC, SSAA, ADRA, ADRA, AGGR, ANZU, ARRW, ASAX, ATVC, CFFE, CFV, CHAA, CLAA, COLI, CPARU, CPUH, DHBC, DTOC, DUNE, FLME, FRW, FTEV, FTPA, GFX, HYAC, HYAC, ITQ, KAII, KCAC, KCAC, KIII, KRNL, LEGA, MDH, NDAC, NSTC, PDOT, POND.U, PTOC, SCLE, SLAC, SPGS, TACA, TCAC, VELO, WPCB, DNZ, ACII, ALTU, AMPI, APGB, AUS, CAS, CLAS, EJFA, FRXB, PIPP, RXRA, TRCA, VCKA, BITE, BITE, EPWR, GHAC, LJAQ, PUCK, TSIB, VII, AAQC, ACQR, AFAQ, AMHC, BIOT, BOAS, CLIM, CSTA, DCRN, ESM, FRSG, FTAA, FVIV, GGPI, GLSPT, HUGS, IIII, IPVI, ISOS, LATN, LIII, ORIAU, PICC, PPGH, PSAG, SBEA, SBII, SKYAU, SRNG, TETC, TRONU, VHAQ, WARR, WPCA, ZTAQU, ATIP, AURC, DMYQ, GSEV, LWAC, NGCA, OHPA, SLAM, AEAC, BENE, CAHC, EVOJ, MACQ, RMGC, SCAQ, STRE, TVAC, TWND, VGII, VPCB, VPCC, VTAQ, IPVF, NXU, PFDR, PLMI, ZNTE, ATAQ, ATHN, ATSPT, BGSX, BREZ, BRPM, BTAQ, DISA, FZT, GAMC, GIIX, GTPB, GXII, IBER, IPVA, KAHC, LCAA, LITTU, LVRA, MLAC, RCLF, ROSS, SDAC, SPAQ, SPAQ, SPKB, TCVA, TWNT, FSSI, AGAC, CRZNU, DHHC, FACT, FLAC, FSRX, GSQB.U, IACC, KWAC, LCAP, LMAO, MAQCU, OTRA, PCPC, SNII, YTPG, BLUW, BRIVU, DSAC, GTPA, JYAC, LDHA, OSI.U, PTK, ACAH, ARTAU, MCAD, DKDCU, EBAC, FRON, FVAM, FWAC, GAPA, LUXA, NVSA, OTECU, RONI.U, SMIHU, TIOAU, VLATU, BHSE, CHAQ, CLBR.U, NGC, NMMC, TMPM, BWAC, BYTS, CCVI, DILAU, FACA, GBRG, GLAQ, ISAA, MACU, MPACU, MPACU, PANA, RAAC, RTPY, VENA, ADOC, DCRC, DNAA, DNAB, DNAC, DNAD, ENNV, LOKM, NLITU, REVH, ROCR, XPDI, ATA, BSGAU, CHFW, ENVI, ENVI, EUCR, GLHA, HCNEU, IGNY, JUGGU, KSICU, MCAEU, NBA, RKTA, SPKAU, VMAC, WALD, ZGYH, ACTD, AMAO, GPCOU, PV, TPGS, EGGF.U, MCMJ, ZWRKU, BTWN, CMLTU, GNRS, IACB, MSAC, NOAC,
- Added Positions: IPOF, TREB, IVAN, LCAHU, LCAHU, RMGB, FMAC, KVSA, ZWRK, VTIQ, VTIQ, HLAH, ARBG, RTPZ, SPNV, SWBK, AJAX, HIGA, TINV, HCIC, HLXA, NGAB,
- Reduced Positions: DMYI, SEAH, ASPL, GNPK, SVAC, GRSV, HZON, PACX, FUSE,
- Sold Out: AAC.U, JWSM.U, PMGMU, LGACU, BLUA.U, FSNB.U, ASZ.U, HIIIU, GLBLU, TBCPU, GIGGU, CVII.U, HERAU, TLGA.U, CENHU, TWNI.U, MIT.U, COVAU, SCOBU, ASPCU, ITHXU, FOREU, TMAC.U, PRPC.U, TWLVU, DHCAU, MBAC.U, ATMR.U, KURIU, THMAU, HHLA.U, CFVIU, ANAC.U, TSPQ.U, SSAAU, GSQD.U, NSTD.U, LGV.U, CPUH.U, CHAA.U, COLIU, NDACU, MDH.U, KRNLU, ITQRU, SLAC.U, TCACU, SCLEU, SPGS.U, KIIIU, KAIIU, VELOU, FLME.U, DHBCU, ANZUU, NSTC.U, FTEV.U, HYACU, HYACU, ATVCU, WPCB.U, AGGRU, CLAA.U, PDOT.U, DTOCU, FAII, DNZ.U, ACII.U, APGB.U, AMPI.U, EJFAU, AUS.U, RXRAU, GHACU, CSTA.U, DCRNU, FTAAU, BOAS.U, SRNGU, HUGS.U, WARR.U, SBEAU, ISOS.U, FRSGU, WPCA.U, IPVIU, ACQRU, ESM.U, FRXB.U, FVIV.U, PSAGU, OHPAU, SLAMU, GSEVU, CAHCU, RMGCU, MACQU, VPCBU, PLMIU, GGPIU, NXU.U, PICC.U, PFDRU, RCLFU, BRPMU, ATAQU, IPVA.U, GTPBU, ATHN.U, FZT.U, KAHC.U, LVRAU, IBER.U, IPVF.U, TWNT.U, TSIBU, FACT.U, SDACU, AGAC.U, LIII.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SNII.U, DMYQ.U, EBACU, ACAC, FSSIU, NVSAU, FSRXU, GIIXU, FRONU, NGC.U, LCY, FACA.U, RTPYU, LEGAU, AACQ, ENNVU, LOKM.U, GTPAU, REVHU, STRE.U, ATAC, CLIM.U, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, CCVI.U, RKTA.U, DISAU, SPFR, PV.U, ACTDU, VGII.U, LDHAU, FWAA, MSACU, IACB.U,
For the details of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/radcliffe+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P.
- Global Gateway Media & Communications Inc (GGMC) - 2,138,851 shares, 0.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU) - 1,660,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shelter Acquisition Corp I (SHQAU) - 1,650,000 shares, 0.67% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC) - 1,150,000 shares, 0.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Executive Network Partnering Corp (ENPC) - 1,046,874 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio.
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Shelter Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,650,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (GACQU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 1,660,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CF Acquisition Corp IV (CFIV)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CF Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.92, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.665500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (QFTA)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 869,307 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 333.69%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 537,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trebia Acquisition Corp (TREB)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp by 68.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 902,864 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 700.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landcadia Holdings IV Inc (LCAHU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Landcadia Holdings IV Inc by 619.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 359,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: RMG Acquisition Corp II (RMGB)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp II by 85.12%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $8.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 630,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp (JWSM.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.3, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: Priveterra Acquisition Corp (PMGMU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I (LGACU)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.Sold Out: Fusion Acquisition Corp II (FSNB.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Fusion Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (BLUA.U)
Radcliffe Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
