Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Concentrix Corp, TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: IBP, MLHR, LNTH, MAX, DRVN, ACCD, ONTF, FIGS, EWZS, VTWG, VECO, PHR, RVLV, ZUO, BTRS, PTGX, PRVA, VTWV, ALTG, ALKT, HTEC, OGN, TWLO, PNBK, DFAC, THNQ, WDAY, BLX, CRCT, SPHQ, XLK, VOO, ARKK, CATH, VIOV, JUST, LRGF, OEF, DIISF, CPT, CRL, DLR, MIDD, PRU, RYN, UHS, TCAPF, HCA, MPC, LOTZ, ALLY, QTWO, ABML, VVV, IIPR, VAPO, MRNA, AUDYF, U,

IBP, MLHR, LNTH, MAX, DRVN, ACCD, ONTF, FIGS, EWZS, VTWG, VECO, PHR, RVLV, ZUO, BTRS, PTGX, PRVA, VTWV, ALTG, ALKT, HTEC, OGN, TWLO, PNBK, DFAC, THNQ, WDAY, BLX, CRCT, SPHQ, XLK, VOO, ARKK, CATH, VIOV, JUST, LRGF, OEF, DIISF, CPT, CRL, DLR, MIDD, PRU, RYN, UHS, TCAPF, HCA, MPC, LOTZ, ALLY, QTWO, ABML, VVV, IIPR, VAPO, MRNA, AUDYF, U, Added Positions: HBAN, UBSI, VONG, ESI, NCR, DCO, PTON, CMCSA, FLWS, MODV, ABG, C, AQUA, AHCO, JAMF, JAMF, IWM, CBZ, SPXC, XPEL, PAYA, LESL, FHN, FWRD, LANC, MGRC, KALU, CHEF, REVG, PD, SLQT, BIDU, EAT, AXGN, AVNT, AMBA, MGNI, BABA, EUXTF, FTCH, REAL, TELA, VONV, RAMP, TVTY, ATRS, FIS, ETN, PH, PII, RDS.A, SONY, TSM, CLNE, FOLD, MELI, MDXG, ABST, AMPH, QNST, ENV, WEICY, VCRA, DUFRY, CHGG, ASPN, EVH, SPNE, OLLI, LNSTY, TCMD, PI, STIM, AXNX, NGM, DCT, ATC, EFA, EGHT, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, AMZN, APH, ADI, AON, AZPN, BASFY, BP, BAYRY, BIIB, BHC, BSX, BTI, CNI, COF, CERN, CGNX, DSGX, ENB, EEFT, FDX, FCX, FMS, GNTX, DANOY, HALO, MNST, HEINY, HON, ILMN, ICE, ITI, KNX, KLIC, LOW, MMP, SPGI, MDT, NSRGY, NOC, OKE, PAA, RADA, RJF, ROST, CRM, SPG, TRV, SBUX, STT, SUHJY, AXON, TER, TRP, TREX, UNH, WNC, WBA, WST, NEO, ET, SHG, SGAPY, TEL, LULU, MASI, ULTA, ENSG, BYDDF, VTSYF, CIBEY, V, CSLLY, VIVHY, MGDDY, GNRC, TSLA, GM, FLT, ICAGY, AAIGF, APTV, CAIXY, ENPH, FIVE, MPLX, WES, PSXP, BURL, ALLE, WHGLY, WK, LITE, RACE, SQ, BL, GTES, GNPX, PACK, SMAR, AVLR, CRWD, BBIO, GFL, LPRO, BEPC, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWN, IWP, IWR, ONEQ, SPY, VB, VEA, VO, VOE, VTV, VXUS,

HBAN, UBSI, VONG, ESI, NCR, DCO, PTON, CMCSA, FLWS, MODV, ABG, C, AQUA, AHCO, JAMF, JAMF, IWM, CBZ, SPXC, XPEL, PAYA, LESL, FHN, FWRD, LANC, MGRC, KALU, CHEF, REVG, PD, SLQT, BIDU, EAT, AXGN, AVNT, AMBA, MGNI, BABA, EUXTF, FTCH, REAL, TELA, VONV, RAMP, TVTY, ATRS, FIS, ETN, PH, PII, RDS.A, SONY, TSM, CLNE, FOLD, MELI, MDXG, ABST, AMPH, QNST, ENV, WEICY, VCRA, DUFRY, CHGG, ASPN, EVH, SPNE, OLLI, LNSTY, TCMD, PI, STIM, AXNX, NGM, DCT, ATC, EFA, EGHT, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, AMZN, APH, ADI, AON, AZPN, BASFY, BP, BAYRY, BIIB, BHC, BSX, BTI, CNI, COF, CERN, CGNX, DSGX, ENB, EEFT, FDX, FCX, FMS, GNTX, DANOY, HALO, MNST, HEINY, HON, ILMN, ICE, ITI, KNX, KLIC, LOW, MMP, SPGI, MDT, NSRGY, NOC, OKE, PAA, RADA, RJF, ROST, CRM, SPG, TRV, SBUX, STT, SUHJY, AXON, TER, TRP, TREX, UNH, WNC, WBA, WST, NEO, ET, SHG, SGAPY, TEL, LULU, MASI, ULTA, ENSG, BYDDF, VTSYF, CIBEY, V, CSLLY, VIVHY, MGDDY, GNRC, TSLA, GM, FLT, ICAGY, AAIGF, APTV, CAIXY, ENPH, FIVE, MPLX, WES, PSXP, BURL, ALLE, WHGLY, WK, LITE, RACE, SQ, BL, GTES, GNPX, PACK, SMAR, AVLR, CRWD, BBIO, GFL, LPRO, BEPC, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWN, IWP, IWR, ONEQ, SPY, VB, VEA, VO, VOE, VTV, VXUS, Reduced Positions: QTS, CNXC, BRKS, LH, ABT, GLT, FUL, AIMC, TGT, BCO, EBS, ITT, NVST, PING, ATKR, ESE, FOXF, SMPL, CWST, WSC, ACIW, TFII, UA, HD, ROG, WING, A, AME, ATRC, OPCH, CVBF, CSCO, ROCK, GBCI, EVRI, ITGR, HMN, IPAR, MSFT, SSB, SIGI, WWW, GTLS, ECHO, MTDR, GOOG, EVOP, PGNY, VTI, VUG, ABM, AMN, AFL, MO, ECOL, AMP, ATO, BLK, BF.B, BC, CVS, CRI, CAT, CRUS, COLB, GLW, EXPO, GOOGL, HSC, ICUI, KNL, MDLZ, LHCG, LZB, LKFN, LFUS, MGEE, MKSI, MTW, MMC, MLM, CASH, MEI, NEOG, OXM, PNC, PPG, PEP, PRFT, PFE, PLXS, ROLL, RMBS, RBC, SAIA, SMTC, SKY, SXI, SF, SRI, SYK, SYNA, SNX, TXN, UCBI, VZ, DIS, WCN, WTFC, BRK.A, CROX, LQDT, WNS, CENTA, AWK, ERII, ADUS, PEB, NOVT, PCRX, ACHC, PFPT, ICLR, TSC, DOC, OGS, TWOU, WMS, VBTX, FRPT, BOX, TRU, KHC, BALY, HRI, HLNE, GOOS, MGY, SWCH, EYE, DAVA, ACA, PLMR, BRBR, SPT, OTIS, TIG, MEG, BIGC, IEUR, IWF, T, ADC, ALB, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, APA, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BK, BDX, BA, BAM, CSL, LUMN, CHD, CI, CCEP, ABEV, CPRT, INGR, CCI, CMI, CRIS, CW, DHI, DHR, DE, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, DISH, EW, LLY, EME, EL, EXAS, XOM, PACW, FLIC, GD, GILD, GPN, GS, GGG, SORT, THG, HIG, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HTHIY, ITW, INTC, IPG, INTU, JJSF, SJM, JPM, JCI, LEG, JEF, LMT, MTB, MTG, MKC, MCD, MDP, MTD, MCHP, MS, MSI, NVDA, NKE, NSC, OMC, PCAR, PTC, PAYX, PXD, LIN, BKNG, STL, PEG, QCOM, RAVN, WRK, ROL, ROP, STM, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SCI, STE, SNV, SYY, TJX, TECH, TFX, TRMB, UPS, RTX, MNTX, WRB, WMT, WFC, KTOS, YUM, ZBRA, ZFSVF, TDG, BR, CNK, DAL, BX, ZURVY, EADSY, PM, DISCK, JBT, TCEHY, VRSK, ANCUF, KMI, FBHS, SPLK, PSX, NOW, PANW, ANET, HUBS, SYNH, ETSY, PSTG, HPE, FTV, AYX, BV, CVET, PANHF, AMCR, ONEM, CARR, IEMG, IEV, IVE, IWD, IWS,

QTS, CNXC, BRKS, LH, ABT, GLT, FUL, AIMC, TGT, BCO, EBS, ITT, NVST, PING, ATKR, ESE, FOXF, SMPL, CWST, WSC, ACIW, TFII, UA, HD, ROG, WING, A, AME, ATRC, OPCH, CVBF, CSCO, ROCK, GBCI, EVRI, ITGR, HMN, IPAR, MSFT, SSB, SIGI, WWW, GTLS, ECHO, MTDR, GOOG, EVOP, PGNY, VTI, VUG, ABM, AMN, AFL, MO, ECOL, AMP, ATO, BLK, BF.B, BC, CVS, CRI, CAT, CRUS, COLB, GLW, EXPO, GOOGL, HSC, ICUI, KNL, MDLZ, LHCG, LZB, LKFN, LFUS, MGEE, MKSI, MTW, MMC, MLM, CASH, MEI, NEOG, OXM, PNC, PPG, PEP, PRFT, PFE, PLXS, ROLL, RMBS, RBC, SAIA, SMTC, SKY, SXI, SF, SRI, SYK, SYNA, SNX, TXN, UCBI, VZ, DIS, WCN, WTFC, BRK.A, CROX, LQDT, WNS, CENTA, AWK, ERII, ADUS, PEB, NOVT, PCRX, ACHC, PFPT, ICLR, TSC, DOC, OGS, TWOU, WMS, VBTX, FRPT, BOX, TRU, KHC, BALY, HRI, HLNE, GOOS, MGY, SWCH, EYE, DAVA, ACA, PLMR, BRBR, SPT, OTIS, TIG, MEG, BIGC, IEUR, IWF, T, ADC, ALB, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, APA, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BK, BDX, BA, BAM, CSL, LUMN, CHD, CI, CCEP, ABEV, CPRT, INGR, CCI, CMI, CRIS, CW, DHI, DHR, DE, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, DISH, EW, LLY, EME, EL, EXAS, XOM, PACW, FLIC, GD, GILD, GPN, GS, GGG, SORT, THG, HIG, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HTHIY, ITW, INTC, IPG, INTU, JJSF, SJM, JPM, JCI, LEG, JEF, LMT, MTB, MTG, MKC, MCD, MDP, MTD, MCHP, MS, MSI, NVDA, NKE, NSC, OMC, PCAR, PTC, PAYX, PXD, LIN, BKNG, STL, PEG, QCOM, RAVN, WRK, ROL, ROP, STM, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SCI, STE, SNV, SYY, TJX, TECH, TFX, TRMB, UPS, RTX, MNTX, WRB, WMT, WFC, KTOS, YUM, ZBRA, ZFSVF, TDG, BR, CNK, DAL, BX, ZURVY, EADSY, PM, DISCK, JBT, TCEHY, VRSK, ANCUF, KMI, FBHS, SPLK, PSX, NOW, PANW, ANET, HUBS, SYNH, ETSY, PSTG, HPE, FTV, AYX, BV, CVET, PANHF, AMCR, ONEM, CARR, IEMG, IEV, IVE, IWD, IWS, Sold Out: TCF, VRRM, TLS, UPLD, NTRA, GDOT, COLL, BLD, STAA, CDMO, GE, QADA, DBSDY, ONTO, LAZ, VAR, DEA, LZAGY, VOWA, TRHC, CLDR, GH, ETRN, FOUR, VNT, VCYT, 6AH, VHT, BEP, SNGNF, CGPZF, CB, DBSDF, BRDCY, WEX, SKFRY, QDEL, NEU, VTRS, FSP, FISV, FRT, DISCA, CHDN, KMX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Element Solutions Inc, sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Concentrix Corp, TCF Financial Corp, Brooks Automation Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc. As of 2021Q2, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 840 stocks with a total value of $15.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silvercrest+asset+management+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 947,632 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 599,873 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 74,199 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Target Corp (TGT) - 753,065 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61% AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,280,927 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.200600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 492,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 665,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,031,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 509,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 453,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 234,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 36999.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,424,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in United Bankshares Inc by 102.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,274,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 312.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,023,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 553.81%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,594,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in NCR Corp by 255.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,308,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Ducommun Inc by 747.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 330,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14.