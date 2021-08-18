Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, United Bankshares Inc, Installed Building Products Inc, Sells QTS Realty Trust Inc, Concentrix Corp, TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: IBP, MLHR, LNTH, MAX, DRVN, ACCD, ONTF, FIGS, EWZS, VTWG, VECO, PHR, RVLV, ZUO, BTRS, PTGX, PRVA, VTWV, ALTG, ALKT, HTEC, OGN, TWLO, PNBK, DFAC, THNQ, WDAY, BLX, CRCT, SPHQ, XLK, VOO, ARKK, CATH, VIOV, JUST, LRGF, OEF, DIISF, CPT, CRL, DLR, MIDD, PRU, RYN, UHS, TCAPF, HCA, MPC, LOTZ, ALLY, QTWO, ABML, VVV, IIPR, VAPO, MRNA, AUDYF, U,
- Added Positions: HBAN, UBSI, VONG, ESI, NCR, DCO, PTON, CMCSA, FLWS, MODV, ABG, C, AQUA, AHCO, JAMF, JAMF, IWM, CBZ, SPXC, XPEL, PAYA, LESL, FHN, FWRD, LANC, MGRC, KALU, CHEF, REVG, PD, SLQT, BIDU, EAT, AXGN, AVNT, AMBA, MGNI, BABA, EUXTF, FTCH, REAL, TELA, VONV, RAMP, TVTY, ATRS, FIS, ETN, PH, PII, RDS.A, SONY, TSM, CLNE, FOLD, MELI, MDXG, ABST, AMPH, QNST, ENV, WEICY, VCRA, DUFRY, CHGG, ASPN, EVH, SPNE, OLLI, LNSTY, TCMD, PI, STIM, AXNX, NGM, DCT, ATC, EFA, EGHT, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ALGN, AMZN, APH, ADI, AON, AZPN, BASFY, BP, BAYRY, BIIB, BHC, BSX, BTI, CNI, COF, CERN, CGNX, DSGX, ENB, EEFT, FDX, FCX, FMS, GNTX, DANOY, HALO, MNST, HEINY, HON, ILMN, ICE, ITI, KNX, KLIC, LOW, MMP, SPGI, MDT, NSRGY, NOC, OKE, PAA, RADA, RJF, ROST, CRM, SPG, TRV, SBUX, STT, SUHJY, AXON, TER, TRP, TREX, UNH, WNC, WBA, WST, NEO, ET, SHG, SGAPY, TEL, LULU, MASI, ULTA, ENSG, BYDDF, VTSYF, CIBEY, V, CSLLY, VIVHY, MGDDY, GNRC, TSLA, GM, FLT, ICAGY, AAIGF, APTV, CAIXY, ENPH, FIVE, MPLX, WES, PSXP, BURL, ALLE, WHGLY, WK, LITE, RACE, SQ, BL, GTES, GNPX, PACK, SMAR, AVLR, CRWD, BBIO, GFL, LPRO, BEPC, EEM, ICF, IJR, IWN, IWP, IWR, ONEQ, SPY, VB, VEA, VO, VOE, VTV, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: QTS, CNXC, BRKS, LH, ABT, GLT, FUL, AIMC, TGT, BCO, EBS, ITT, NVST, PING, ATKR, ESE, FOXF, SMPL, CWST, WSC, ACIW, TFII, UA, HD, ROG, WING, A, AME, ATRC, OPCH, CVBF, CSCO, ROCK, GBCI, EVRI, ITGR, HMN, IPAR, MSFT, SSB, SIGI, WWW, GTLS, ECHO, MTDR, GOOG, EVOP, PGNY, VTI, VUG, ABM, AMN, AFL, MO, ECOL, AMP, ATO, BLK, BF.B, BC, CVS, CRI, CAT, CRUS, COLB, GLW, EXPO, GOOGL, HSC, ICUI, KNL, MDLZ, LHCG, LZB, LKFN, LFUS, MGEE, MKSI, MTW, MMC, MLM, CASH, MEI, NEOG, OXM, PNC, PPG, PEP, PRFT, PFE, PLXS, ROLL, RMBS, RBC, SAIA, SMTC, SKY, SXI, SF, SRI, SYK, SYNA, SNX, TXN, UCBI, VZ, DIS, WCN, WTFC, BRK.A, CROX, LQDT, WNS, CENTA, AWK, ERII, ADUS, PEB, NOVT, PCRX, ACHC, PFPT, ICLR, TSC, DOC, OGS, TWOU, WMS, VBTX, FRPT, BOX, TRU, KHC, BALY, HRI, HLNE, GOOS, MGY, SWCH, EYE, DAVA, ACA, PLMR, BRBR, SPT, OTIS, TIG, MEG, BIGC, IEUR, IWF, T, ADC, ALB, ALL, AXP, AMT, ABC, APA, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, TFC, BAC, BK, BDX, BA, BAM, CSL, LUMN, CHD, CI, CCEP, ABEV, CPRT, INGR, CCI, CMI, CRIS, CW, DHI, DHR, DE, DLTR, D, DD, EGP, DISH, EW, LLY, EME, EL, EXAS, XOM, PACW, FLIC, GD, GILD, GPN, GS, GGG, SORT, THG, HIG, EHC, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HRC, HTHIY, ITW, INTC, IPG, INTU, JJSF, SJM, JPM, JCI, LEG, JEF, LMT, MTB, MTG, MKC, MCD, MDP, MTD, MCHP, MS, MSI, NVDA, NKE, NSC, OMC, PCAR, PTC, PAYX, PXD, LIN, BKNG, STL, PEG, QCOM, RAVN, WRK, ROL, ROP, STM, SIVB, SLB, SEE, SCI, STE, SNV, SYY, TJX, TECH, TFX, TRMB, UPS, RTX, MNTX, WRB, WMT, WFC, KTOS, YUM, ZBRA, ZFSVF, TDG, BR, CNK, DAL, BX, ZURVY, EADSY, PM, DISCK, JBT, TCEHY, VRSK, ANCUF, KMI, FBHS, SPLK, PSX, NOW, PANW, ANET, HUBS, SYNH, ETSY, PSTG, HPE, FTV, AYX, BV, CVET, PANHF, AMCR, ONEM, CARR, IEMG, IEV, IVE, IWD, IWS,
- Sold Out: TCF, VRRM, TLS, UPLD, NTRA, GDOT, COLL, BLD, STAA, CDMO, GE, QADA, DBSDY, ONTO, LAZ, VAR, DEA, LZAGY, VOWA, TRHC, CLDR, GH, ETRN, FOUR, VNT, VCYT, 6AH, VHT, BEP, SNGNF, CGPZF, CB, DBSDF, BRDCY, WEX, SKFRY, QDEL, NEU, VTRS, FSP, FISV, FRT, DISCA, CHDN, KMX,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 947,632 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 599,873 shares, 1.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 74,199 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 753,065 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.61%
- AMETEK Inc (AME) - 1,280,927 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $120.200600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 492,269 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Herman Miller Inc (MLHR)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.67 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 665,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,031,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.96 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $39.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 509,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25 and $30.92, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 453,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $42.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 234,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 36999.17%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,424,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in United Bankshares Inc by 102.88%. The purchase prices were between $36.36 and $42.31, with an estimated average price of $39.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,274,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 312.43%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,023,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 553.81%. The purchase prices were between $18.29 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,594,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NCR Corp (NCR)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in NCR Corp by 255.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,308,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ducommun Inc (DCO)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Ducommun Inc by 747.50%. The purchase prices were between $50.21 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $56.9. The stock is now traded at around $53.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 330,713 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $14.49.Sold Out: Telos Corp (TLS)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Telos Corp. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $38.95 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $44.04.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17.Sold Out: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Staar Surgical Co. The sale prices were between $105.41 and $154.96, with an estimated average price of $131.14.
