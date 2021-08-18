Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, , Valaris, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Kansas City Southern,

- New Purchases: FYBR, VAL, RHP, AAQC.U, SRNG, AAQC, CVS, GFX, KINZ, ENNV, HCNEU, BGSX, GLHA, SPAQ, SPAQ, TSIB, TETC, BYTS, GMBT, PIPP, PIAI, GPAC, RMGC, MACQ, TSPQ, FRXB, PLMI, LGV, NRAC, SCLE, MSDA, RCI, CAS, PPGH, ANZU, WPCB, NGCA, OCA, NOAC, FINM, JCIC, BLUA, PSAG, EJFA, SBEA, ASZ, FVIV, KAHC, FMIV, JUGGU, DNAA, PAQC, OSI.U, DNAB, GNAC, HIII, NDAC, GSQB.U, DNAD, DNAC, EQD, PV, SSAA, GSQD, PDOT, SKYAU, PCPC, FTEV, ACTD, NGAC, SLCR, TBCP, BSKYU, NVSA, DCRC, GFOR.U, FSSI, THMA, JWSM, CPUH, YTPG, FSNB, FRON, SHQAU, RAAC, DCRN, SBII, ATC, CTAQ, POW, PRPC, ANAC, AUS, FRW, ESM, NGC, RONI.U, EXC, PFGC, RVI, LCAP, BOWX, ZNTE, FCAX, DHHC, TCVA, NSTC, WPCA, GTPB, CBAH, MRAC, CRU, SWBK, HCII, AAC, TWOA, FSRX, SPGS, NSTD, RTPY, REVH, LVRA, STRE, LTCH, PRSR, HCIC, CHAA, FACA, COLI, LEGA, GSAQ, MDH, NXU, GTPA, CANO, KPLT, PFF, OCAX, PICC, SLAC, XPDI, CVII, KCAC, KCAC, HUGS, OHPA, LDHA, LVOX, BRK.B, GOOG, NSTB, IVAN, VTIQ, VTIQ, ITQ, ASPC, SLAM, GENI, SLG, GLEO, HIGA, SDAC, CCVI, TPGS, ATIP,
- Added Positions: ALXN, BABA, GM, BTWN, PCG, INTC, DUK, VTOL, SPNV, RDN, DIS, BIIB, GMII, RTP, NGAB, AONE, IPOF, HIG, O, MAAC, SVOK, STPC, EPR, JMIA, AJAX, DEA, API, FUSE, MTG,
- Reduced Positions: GNW, ODP, CNC, FCAC, VER, WPF, PSTH, SEAH, EQT, VICI, BKD, REZ, DEH,
- Sold Out: MXIM, KSU, IPHI, MCD, GE, FISV, CLGX, CRSA, SRNGU, AACQ, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, GLUU, FRXB.U, TSPQ.U, RMGCU, TSIBU, MSDAU, ENNVU, TLND, EJFAU, ASZ.U, SBEAU, KAHC.U, FVIV.U, HEC, HIIIU, NDACU, NRACU, FTOC, PDOT.U, FTEV.U, VSPR, NVSAU, CPUH.U, FSNB.U, JWSM.U, SONO, DCRNU, ACTDU, NGC.U, ESM.U, PRPC.U, GTPBU, AUS.U, JWS, ANAC.U, FAII, LVRAU, RTPYU, AAC.U, NSTD.U, NSTC.U, FSRXU, SPGS.U, EGOV, COLIU, VGAC, TBA, FACA.U, FSRV, CHPT, CHPT, CHAA.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, BOX, GTPAU, HUGS.U, NGAB.U, LDHAU, PICC.U, OHPAU, SLAC.U, NXU.U, SLAMU, CLII,
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 5,950,000 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio.
- (ALXN) - 1,481,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.12%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,030,500 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,430,596 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
- General Motors Co (GM) - 2,154,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 6,430,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,549,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 975,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,481,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 299,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 599.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.810800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 186.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 785,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.
