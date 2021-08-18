Logo
Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, , Valaris, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Kansas City Southern,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Taconic Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, , Valaris, Alibaba Group Holding, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Kansas City Southern, , McDonald's Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taconic Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, Taconic Capital Advisors LP owns 464 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taconic Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taconic+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taconic Capital Advisors LP
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 5,950,000 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. (ALXN) - 1,481,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.12%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,030,500 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  4. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,430,596 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. General Motors Co (GM) - 2,154,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%
New Purchase: Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 6,430,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Valaris Ltd (VAL)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,549,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Accelerate Acquisition Corp (AAQC.U)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 975,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,481,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 299,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (BTWN)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 599.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.810800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 186.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristow Group Inc (VTOL)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 785,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taconic Capital Advisors LP. Also check out:

1. Taconic Capital Advisors LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Taconic Capital Advisors LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taconic Capital Advisors LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taconic Capital Advisors LP keeps buying
