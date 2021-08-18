Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, , Valaris, Sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Kansas City Southern,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Frontier Communications Parent Inc, , Valaris, Alibaba Group Holding, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Kansas City Southern, , McDonald's Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taconic Capital Advisors LP. As of 2021Q2, Taconic Capital Advisors LP owns 464 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 5,950,000 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. (ALXN) - 1,481,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.12% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 1,030,500 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,430,596 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. New Position General Motors Co (GM) - 2,154,000 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.07%

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $28.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 6,430,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Valaris Ltd. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 1,549,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.01. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 975,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in by 51.12%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 1,481,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 299,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 599.20%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $10.39. The stock is now traded at around $9.810800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,048,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 129.63%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.87, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 186.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $52.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Bristow Group Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 785,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37.