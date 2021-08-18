Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. Buys Global Ship Lease Inc, Oportun Financial Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, Sells Ferro Corp, , RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I

New Purchases: NRGX, CBH, DLY, FTHY, NETI, TMO, TTP, NEEPP, NEEPP, T, SNCR, TTSH, VMEO, GBNY, APD, MSI, HNNA, INDT, IVV, SPYD, VYM, AGG, DVY, HYG, IJJ, IJK, ITOT, VBK, VNQ, VO,

NRGX, CBH, DLY, FTHY, NETI, TMO, TTP, NEEPP, NEEPP, T, SNCR, TTSH, VMEO, GBNY, APD, MSI, HNNA, INDT, IVV, SPYD, VYM, AGG, DVY, HYG, IJJ, IJK, ITOT, VBK, VNQ, VO, Added Positions: GSL, OPRT, INFU, MCFT, LUNA, HOFT, HCKT, FRG, AMOT, ASPU, LINC, KE, BWB, TRNS, BXC, ALTG, SSP, DGII, SAMG, AGYS, IVC, HCCI, UTI, PZN, BA, CRMT, ZYXI, DHX, CULP, PARR, FLXS, ODC, RDNT, SNEX, UFPT, ECOM, NTIC, DHIL, IEC, MYFW, SBFG, DLHC, NVEC, JNJ, KINS, ALOT, RFIL, CTHR, AAIC, GRBK, EQC, FC, PWFL, KMI, DSPG, LAWS, CTT, JKH, AWRE, ACR, BRMK, BHB, SGC, TACT, BANX, IEMG, PTMN, IEUR, ELMD, PBPB, PESI, HSTM, STRM, WSTG, ACA, BLDR, SIC, GDO, TURN, IEZ, IJR, VOO,

GSL, OPRT, INFU, MCFT, LUNA, HOFT, HCKT, FRG, AMOT, ASPU, LINC, KE, BWB, TRNS, BXC, ALTG, SSP, DGII, SAMG, AGYS, IVC, HCCI, UTI, PZN, BA, CRMT, ZYXI, DHX, CULP, PARR, FLXS, ODC, RDNT, SNEX, UFPT, ECOM, NTIC, DHIL, IEC, MYFW, SBFG, DLHC, NVEC, JNJ, KINS, ALOT, RFIL, CTHR, AAIC, GRBK, EQC, FC, PWFL, KMI, DSPG, LAWS, CTT, JKH, AWRE, ACR, BRMK, BHB, SGC, TACT, BANX, IEMG, PTMN, IEUR, ELMD, PBPB, PESI, HSTM, STRM, WSTG, ACA, BLDR, SIC, GDO, TURN, IEZ, IJR, VOO, Reduced Positions: FOE, BBDC, HQH, RILY, SLP, ETG, RMT, CSWC, SLRC, LFT, ALG, BIF, MBUU, OCSL, PACK, TGT, RVT, AATC, AATC, BGB, SMID, CCAP, WY, JCS, ATCO, PLOW, UHAL, CELC, ETSY, AMP, FEI, SSNC, AGNC, HBIO, ACN, ARCC, ANTM, PG, VTI, VB, SUSA, IWM, GLD, VNT, VZ, MDT, AMGN, INTC, WMC, LLY,

FOE, BBDC, HQH, RILY, SLP, ETG, RMT, CSWC, SLRC, LFT, ALG, BIF, MBUU, OCSL, PACK, TGT, RVT, AATC, AATC, BGB, SMID, CCAP, WY, JCS, ATCO, PLOW, UHAL, CELC, ETSY, AMP, FEI, SSNC, AGNC, HBIO, ACN, ARCC, ANTM, PG, VTI, VB, SUSA, IWM, GLD, VNT, VZ, MDT, AMGN, INTC, WMC, LLY, Sold Out: LEAF, OPP, TEAF, KBAL, FMNB, SR4, CYBE, GEG, GMRE, HCAP, IESC, VMD, GGZ, DLB, VOE,

Edina, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global Ship Lease Inc, Oportun Financial Corp, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund, sells Ferro Corp, , RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I, Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term, Kimball International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/punch+%26+associates+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 944,958 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.75% Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL) - 2,861,210 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.55% BlueLinx Holdings Inc (BXC) - 884,184 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 667,557 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 1,388,869 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $11.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 976,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fu. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $10.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 929,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.14 and $20, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 460,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD OPPORTUNITIES 2027 TERM FUN. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.240300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 410,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Eneti Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 387,296 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $550.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Global Ship Lease Inc by 55.55%. The purchase prices were between $12.82 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,861,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oportun Financial Corp by 473.66%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,042,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in InfuSystems Holdings Inc by 95.37%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $22.92, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 868,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc by 64.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.13 and $32.65, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $24.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 796,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 126.54%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $11.93, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,314,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Hackett Group Inc by 40.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.03 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $17.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,442,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.25, with an estimated average price of $8.57.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund I. The sale prices were between $14.86 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.41.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $14.23 and $15.16, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kimball International Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Farmers National Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Eneti Inc. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $16.55.