Walmart Makes It Easy to Stay Healthy with Convenient Flu Shots, Now Available Nationwide

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Walmart is helping America stay healthy this flu season by making it easier than ever to get flu shots, so we can all do our part to keep our communities safe. Low-cost flu shots are now available in 4,600+ Walmart pharmacies nationwide via walk-up and community flu shot clinics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone aged six months and older receive a flu shot each year. Further, the CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccination for everyone aged 12 and older, especially as cases are on the rise. Walmart pharmacies across the country offer both vaccines, and customers can receive a low-cost flu and free COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, if they choose.

“It’s important we don’t let our guard down with our health this fall. Between COVID-19 vaccines and the annual flu shot, we know people may be experiencing ‘vaccine fatigue,’ but these preventive measures have never been more vital to keeping our communities healthy,” Del Sloneker, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Health and Wellness, said. “It’s on all of us to do our part and is just another way we’re making it simple to live better, healthier lives.”

Walmart’s flu shots are administered by certified pharmacists and health care professionals who are trusted members of their communities and understand local health needs. In addition to just being able to walk-in, Walmart also continues to have a variety of initiatives in place to make it easy to get vaccinated while following COVID-19 safety protocols, including hosting flu shot clinics in select markets. These events will make it quick, easy and convenient for customers to get flu shots in stores nationwide.

Walmart is a center of well-being in the communities it serves and has everything busy families need to live better, healthier, lives this flu season. This includes our pharmacists who can answer any medication related questions, COVID-19 tests, prescription and over-the-counter medication, as well as a variety of immunizations, including COVID-19, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more. In addition, we have low-cost grocery items, ranging from immunity boosting foods to soup and comfort foods. Customers with a Walmart+ membership can also get free shipping on store purchases and reduced prices on select prescriptions. Finally, Walmart continues to offer every day low prices on household essentials like cleaning supplies, tissues, thermometers and more, to help keep everyone safe and healthy. To learn more about the flu shots and wellness resources available at your neighborhood Walmart, please visit www.walmart.com%2Fwellnesshub.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005239/en/

