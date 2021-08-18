BioLife Plasma Services Opens First All-Electric Plasma Donation Center

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, today announced the opening of an all-electric plasma donation center in Tukwila, WA. The new center opening is the first in a sustainability initiative to build all-electric plasma donation centers in the United States (U.S.), contributing to the company’s dedication to deliver better health for people and a brighter future for the world by addressing the urgent need for plasma as well as key environmental challenges.

“It is vital we grow and transform our operations responsibly and sustainably with respect for the people and communities that we serve,” said Sanjay Bhana, Head of U.S. BioLife Operations. “This first all-electric center represents our commitment and leadership in sustainability performance and outcomes, both from an environmental standpoint as well as ensuring a steady supply of medicine developed from plasma, a lifeline for thousands of people who are immune-compromised or live with a variety of other complex conditions. Leading by example, we are empowering our employees to go above and beyond to help conserve the world’s natural resources.”

As the demand for medicine developed from plasma increases, BioLife is expanding to help meet the urgent need for plasma donations. The all-electric Tukwila center is part of BioLife’s growing network of more than 150 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for their world-class donation safety standards. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and complex conditions, such as immunodeficiency disorders, for which there are often no alternative treatments.

The commitment to build all-electric plasma donation centers is part of Takeda’s dedication to making environmental stewardship and resource conservation central to its business operations and practices. This is one of several dedicated+programs to continue to reduce the company’s environmental footprint. BioLife Plasma Services is a key contributor to Takeda’s pledge to have zero carbon emissions resulting from its own operations by 2040, zero waste to landfill from its major locations by 2030 and a 5% reduction in water use by 2025. More specifically, BioLife will be addressing key environmental concerns through efforts that involve on-site renewable technology, energy efficiency and waste reduction – including working to eliminate single-use plastics – to help meet Takeda’s sustainability goals.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Tukwila center (5951 S 180th St, Ste 101, Tukwila, WA 98188), which opens on Saturday, August 21. Individuals who choose to donate must pass a physical examination at their first visit and are screened at each visit to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. All donors are compensated for their time and commitment.

To learn more about BioLife Plasma Services, the donation process and to schedule an appointment, please visit the BioLife+website. Learn more about Takeda’s commitment to environmental sustainability on the company%26rsquo%3Bs+website.

About BioLife Plasma Services

BioLife Plasma Services is an industry leader in the collection of high-quality plasma that is processed into life-saving plasma-based therapies. Founded in 2002, BioLife has been in operation for 18 years. We operate more than 180 state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities across the United States and Europe. BioLife Plasma Services is part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), a global values-based, R&D-driven pharmaceutical company that produces and delivers plasma-based therapies among other specialty medicines. For more information, visit BioLifePlasma.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (%3Cb%3ETSE%3A4502%2FNYSE%3ATAK%3C%2Fb%3E) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in healthcare in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

About Plasma

Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid portion of blood that can be easily replaced by the body. Plasma makes up more than half of whole blood and consists primarily of water and proteins. During plasma donation, a donor’s blood is collected into an automated device that separates the plasma from the other whole blood components, including red and white blood cells and platelets. While the plasma is collected, the other blood components are returned to the donor. Each donation procedure uses sterile and disposable collection materials. The body quickly replaces the plasma removed during the donation process, which allows healthy individuals to donate as often as twice in a seven-day period, with at least one day between donations.

