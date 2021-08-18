Logo
Sensata Technologies Debuts Sensata | Xirgo's Solutions at Key U.S. Tradeshows in September

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced that its newly combined business, Sensata | Xirgo, will debut its solutions at three noteworthy tradeshows in September.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005549/en/

sensata-xirgo-shows-image.jpg

Sensata | Xirgo today announced it will exhibit at the biggest shows of the Fall season and showcase its solutions at Home Delivery World, TMC21, and The Utility Expo. (Photo: Business Wire)

Xirgo Technologies LLC., recently+acquired+by+Sensata+Technologies, offers innovative wireless IoT communication devices for a wide range of applications across multiple markets including but not limited to vehicle telematics, fleet management, asset monitoring and control, usage-based insurance and cold chain. As a part of the combined Sensata Insights business, Sensata | Xirgo’s range of connected solutions improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, unlock new revenue streams, and keep people and property safe and free from harm. Sensata | Xirgo will highlight the following solutions at the shows:

  • Cargo Monitoring
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Asset Monitoring and Control
  • Data Insight Services
  • Vehicle Telematics
  • Video Telematics

The first stop on the tradeshow tour will be Philadelphia, PA, where the team will exhibit in booth #548 at Home+Delivery+World (HDW), from September 1-2. HDW is the “biggest event in eCommerce logistics,” attracting fleet executives and manufacturers, and introducing attendees to new advancements in supply chain management. The TMC21 (Transportation Technology Exhibition) show follows soon after, from September 12-16 in Cleveland, OH, where the team will exhibit in booth+%233061. TMC21 focuses on trucking industry standards, as well as the future of trucking technology and equipment applications. Finishing up the tour in Louisville, KY, the team will be exhibiting at The Utility Expo, from September 28-30, in booth+%23A-2011. This show targets construction and utility professionals in a venue that spans more than 30 acres.

Shawn Aleman, Vice President at Sensata | Xirgo said, “I am thrilled to debut our solutions at these tradeshows. We offer a broad portfolio of sensors, telematics, and asset tracking devices, as well as a vehicle-area network, cloud solutions, and valuable data insight services that help us build relationships with, and accelerate value creation for, potential customers and partners.”

To learn more about Sensata | Xirgo technologies and products, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.sensata.com%2Fsensata-xirgo%3C%2Fb%3E and stop by our booth at the shows.

About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata’s solutions help to make products safer, cleaner, and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. For more information, please visit Sensata’s website at www.sensata.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005549r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005549/en/

