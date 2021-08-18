Logo
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming August 20, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Home Point Capital Inc. (“Home Point” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMPT) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s January 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In January 2021, Home Point conducted its IPO, selling 7.25 million shares of common stock for $13.00 per share.

On May 6, 2021, Home Point announced financial results for the first quarter of 2021, reporting revenue of $324.2 million, which missed consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021, significantly below the IPO price.

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Home Point’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would increase the Company’s expenses dramatically; (2) as a result of rising interest rates in 2021, the mortgage industry was anticipating decreased gain-on-sale margins industry-wide, and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Home Point securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2021 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005014r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005014/en/

