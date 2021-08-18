Logo
Leading Compliance Expert Matt Miner to Join Walmart as Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Walmart announced that Matt Miner has been appointed as executive vice president and global chief ethics and compliance officer. Miner, with more than 20 years of compliance and legal experience, will lead the company’s global compliance program and report to Rachel Brand, Walmart’s executive vice president of global governance, chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005541/en/

Matt_Miner_headshot.jpg

Matt Miner to join Walmart as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Matt is a nationally respected talent in the compliance field, and I am delighted that he will be joining our team,” said Brand. “I’m proud of our strong compliance organization, and I believe that Matt’s expertise and experience with enhancing compliance programs make him the right leader to help take our program to the next level.”

“Walmart has long been a leader and innovator in the business community and that same spirit carries over to the company’s dedication to compliance,” said Miner. “I am absolutely thrilled to join the business. I see this as an opportunity unlike any other to tackle complex and diverse issues as part of a truly extraordinary company.”

Miner comes to Walmart from the Washington office of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, where he served as Partner and Leader of the Washington White Collar Litigation and Government Enforcement Practice. In this role, he advised numerous companies on building and enhancing their compliance programs. He also represented clients in connection with a wide range of government enforcement matters.

Prior to that, he served as a Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Among his accomplishments, Miner was the architect of the Division’s groundbreaking Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Program (ECCP) guidance, as well as first-of-its-kind training to educate prosecutors on compliance program design and key compliance challenges. He managed the Criminal Division’s Fraud and Appellate Sections, including the Department’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) Unit, the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit, and the nationwide Medicare Fraud Strike Force program.

Miner was also a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP from 2012 to February 2018 before being appointed to the Justice Department. Prior to that, he was a partner at White & Case LLP. In addition to serving in the Criminal Division, Matt’s prosecutorial experience includes serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. He also served the staff of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where his roles included Chief Counsel for Crime, Terrorism, and Oversight.

Miner holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Cincinnati and a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210818005541r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005541/en/

