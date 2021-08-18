Clean Vision Announces Shareholder Ambassador Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clean Vision Announces Shareholder Ambassador Program

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean-tech and green energy businesses, today announced a Shareholder Ambassador Program.23689.jpg

The CLNV Shareholder Ambassador program is designed to reward our long-standing shareholders with special benefits, events, and rewards to show our appreciation and maintain better investor relations.

Shareholder Ambassador Program benefits include:

  • VIP Access to e-meet company officers.
  • Special recognition on social media and website.
  • Upcoming &ldquo;Meet and Greet&rdquo; Annual Events exclusive to the Ambassadors.

For a limited time, as a bonus for shareholders who sign up for the program, the company is offering the first 100 shareholders entry into our contest to win a $1,000 Amazon Gift Certificate. The first 100 shareholders who sign up for the ambassador program will be automatically entered to win the $1,000 gift certificate. The winner will be announced 30 days after the 100th member is added.

The rules to win the $1,000 Gift Certificate are simple:

  • You must be a shareholder of the company.
  • Sign up for the Ambassador Program.
  • Be present on the FB group for the announcement.

(Link to Private FB Group will be sent to you after sign-up)

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our growth and expansion through our subsidiary, Clean-Seas, has been quite exciting, and we want to share the momentum with our long-standing and loyal shareholders. With this new contest, we hope to quickly build a large base of loyal shareholders who share our vision for a cleaner planet."

Click here to join as a CLNV Shareholder Ambassador and enter to win $1,000 (Amazon Gift Certificate).

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. provides efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global waste plastic crisis as well as creating economic opportunity and social benefit in emerging and developed economies across the world. It offers &ldquo;best in class&rdquo; pyrolysis technology deployment for plastic waste-to-energy recycling, including securing feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit clean-seas.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact
Clean Vision Corporation
Dan Bates
CEO
[email protected]

Investors
Frank Benedetto
+1-619-915-9422
Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660246/Clean-Vision-Announces-Shareholder-Ambassador-Program

img.ashx?id=660246

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment