Sidoti Microcap Virtual Conference

Presentation Times Released for 50 Presenting Companies

Wednesday and Thursday, August 18-19, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day summer Microcap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 - 19, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Group Presentation Schedule Click Here to Login / Register for the Conference Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 (Day 1) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 BlueCity (BLCT) Mistras Group (MG) Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) 9:15-9:45 BK Technologies (BKTI) Solar Alliance Energy (SOLR) Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) 10:00-10:30 Minim, Inc. (MINM) Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Hammond Power Solutions (HPS.A) 10:45-11:15 Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Flow Beverage Corp. (FLOW) **** 11:30-12:00 Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) 12:15-12:45 **** Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Assure Neuromonitoring (ARHH) 1:00-1:30 Bassett Furniture (BSET) Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Mednow Inc. (MNOW) 1:45-2:15 Auddia Inc. (AUUD) Vox Royalty (VOX-CA) Item 9 Labs (INLB) 2:30-3:00 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Aqua Metals (AQMS) GameOn Entertainment Technologies (GET.CN) 3:15-3:45 Verb Technology Company (VERB) Kingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS) **** 4:00-4:30 Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (LOCL) American Battery Technology (ABML) Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Quanex Building Products (NX)

Thursday, August 19th, 2021 (Day 2) *All Times EDT 8:30-9:00 **** VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Staffing 360 Soutions (STAF) 9:15-9:45 Amesite Inc. (AMST) Kontrol Technologies Corp. (KNRLF) ShiftPixy (PIXY) 10:00-10:30 Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Ideal Power (IPWR) 10:45-11:15 IDW Media Holdings (IDW) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) 11:30-12:00 Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT) Sterling Construction Company (STRL) 12:15-12:45 Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF) DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) RCI Hospitality Holdings (RICK) 1:00-1:30 Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) OmniQ Corp. (OMQS) 1x1s Only - No Presentation Quanex Building Products (NX)

About Sidoti

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million - $4 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in North America, including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

