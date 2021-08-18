Logo
MobileSmith Health Appoints Four New Members to The Perioperative Services Roundtable

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest additions include leadership from prominent hospital, health system and managed care organizations

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced four new nationally-recognized perioperative industry thought leaders have joined its Perioperative Services Roundtable (PSR). The PSR was formed in June of 2021 to bring together a group of prominent healthcare executives to share their unique insight on perioperative operational and workflow challenges facing hospital operating room (OR) and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) teams nationwide.

The newest appointments to the PSR, joining inaugural member Elina Lazo, DNP, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CPHQ, include:

  • Sami Placer, PhD, BSN - Senior System Director of Perioperative Services at Upper Allegheny Health System
  • Dr. Miranda Woods, DNP, RN, NE-BC, NPD-BC - Director, Perioperative Services at the University of Louisville Health - Jewish Hospital
  • Dr. Katherine Frederick, RN, MSN, MBA, DNP, CNOR, CPHQ, NE-BC - Regional Quality Peer Review Nurse at Kaiser Permanente
  • Jennifer Misajet, MHA RN CNOR CSSM - First Choice Vice President Operations/Patient Care Services, Chief Nurse Executive at Trinity Health

"Perioperative Services leaders play a critically important role in the hospital and ASC operating rooms across our nation as they tirelessly pursue operational and workflow process improvements through new or emerging technologies," said Jerry Lepore, MobileSmith Health's Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored to have these great perioperative minds join our mobile-health thought leadership roundtable so their voices can be heard, and their invaluable insights shared as we look to provide others on healthcare's front lines with technologies that drive enhanced patient engagement and outcomes."

To learn more about MobileSmith Health's Product Advisory Board, in addition to its Integrated Ecosystem of interoperable, EMR‐integrated mobile health products and services, visit www.mobilesmith.com.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector, is connecting healthcare providers to their patients and their patients to their health to improve clinical outcomes and the overall patient journey. The company's health technology ecosystem is an intuitive and patient-friendly way to gain visibility and efficiency throughout pre- and post-procedural adherence via embedded EMR integration and adherence tracking dashboards, thus reducing cancellations and complications across episodes of care. MobileSmith Health has helped more than 200 hospitals meet their healthcare consumers where they are - on their mobile devices - to extend a provider's ability to modify behavior with apps that remind, educate, track and engage the patients that use them.

For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tom Testa
617-872-0184
[email protected]

SOURCE: MobileSmith Health



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660193/MobileSmith-Health-Appoints-Four-New-Members-to-The-Perioperative-Services-Roundtable

