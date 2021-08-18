WidePoint CyberSecurity Awarded New Contract to Issue DoD Compliant Identity Management Credentials

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today announced a new contract with a major U.S. research university to deliver Identity Management credentials.

Under this contract, WidePoint Cybersecurity will deliver ECA (External Certificate Authority) Personal Identity Verification (PIV-I) credentials, professional services, and hardware to perform the credential issuances on site. WidePoint will issue 3-year ECA PIV-I credentials to university staff providing identity, encryption, and logical access to approved U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) information systems.

Jason Holloway, President of WidePoint Cybersecurity Solutions Corporation, stated, "Not all security protocols are equal. WidePoint's commitment to providing the most secure Identity Management credentials is creating breakout opportunities for our IdM solutions. In a year increasingly impacted by major hacks and data breaches, WidePoint is especially pleased to be recognized for how our pioneering security protects and honored to provide this university with DoD compliant IdM credentials. WidePoint is the only issuer of ECA PIV-I credentials approved by the DoD."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, added, "WidePoint's investment in offering the most secure identity and access management solutions continues to expand our opportunity for impact. We look forward to increasing the presence of our credentials across government, private and commercial segments seeking to securely protect their workers and systems."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including identity management, mobile management, telecom management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

