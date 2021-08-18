Logo
The OneMind Smart City Solution is Deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies in Dubai and Singapore

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the OneMind platform, from its OneMind Technologies subsidiary is being deployed in the Smart Showrooms of Orange Business Services (OBS) and Dell Technologies (DELL).

OneMind Technologies are specialists in hypervisors for smart cities and smart industries. They are partnering with both Dell Technologies and Orange Business Services on the implementation of Command and Control Centers in cities and the transition to intelligent industries. The partnerships have led to the OneMind solution being implemented in the OBS smart showroom in Dubai and the Dell Technologies smart showroom in Singapore. Both pioneering smart cities which vie for first place in global smart city rankings.

For a young business based in Barcelona, the confidence of global leaders such as OBS and Dell demonstrates the solidity and capacity of OneMind Technologies' solution platform to compete with market leaders. These deployments also indicate the firm conviction of these companies to use OneMind as their reference platform for their future smart city projects.

OneMind Technologies CEO, Stephane Eyme, said: "We are delighted with the trust placed in us by OBS and DELL. These deployments allow us to have more feedback on the use of OneMind and to adjust the solution or even add features, based on the experiences of Orange Business Services and DELL."

The OneMind solution has not only been deployed in several smart cities but also in a number of other sectors such as airports, campuses, malls and construction. The platform simplifies access to the IoT and brings together data from all information systems onto a single platform. The key benefits of the OneMind solution are:

  • A hypervision view.
  • Real-time and multi-domain intelligence.
  • A connector layer that facilitates the processing of information from different types of systems or data sources.
  • And the ability to develop response plans, quickly, for any situation.

The OneMind solution makes managing a city easier, especially large-scale projects for megacities, such as those being worked on by Orange Business Services and Dell Technologies.

Ends.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL based in Barcelona, Spain is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as a system of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at
720-295-6409.

SOURCE: Affluence Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660278/The-OneMind-Smart-City-Solution-is-Deployed-in-the-Smart-Showrooms-of-Orange-Business-Services-and-Dell-Technologies-in-Dubai-and-Singapore

img.ashx?id=660278

