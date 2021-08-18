Logo
Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Celebrity Chef Created Pacific Gourmet Sauces

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Copacker has signed a multi-year production agreement with Pacific Gourmet Sauces LLC.

Pacific Gourmet Sauces has partnered with West Coast Copacker Inc. to work with a host of celebrity chefs to develop and manufacture a premium line of signature sauces. All of the sauces are created by celebrity chefs making a natural progression from restauranteur to introducing their expertise to the consumer markets.

"We are very excited to be working with the Chefs at Pacific Gourmet Sauces", stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. "With distribution already in place, we are very much looking forward to working with the best to bring these incredible products to consumers."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660280/Alkame-Signs-Production-Agreement-with-Celebrity-Chef-Created-Pacific-Gourmet-Sauces

img.ashx?id=660280

