Pressure BioSciences to Host Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company to Discuss Strong Q2 2021 Financial Results, Give Update on Current Activities, and Take Questions on Aggressive Growth Plan Laid Out for the Company on August 5, 2021

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company") today announced that the Company will host a teleconference to discuss its Second Quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update. Anyone interested may listen to the teleconference either live (by telephone) or through a replay (by telephone or via a Company website link).

The teleconference will include a Company presentation followed by a Question & Answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 19, 2021. Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time (ET).

To attend this teleconference, live by telephone: Dial-in (844)-602-0380 (North America); 862-298-0970 (International). Verbal Passcode: PBI Q2 2021 Financial Call and Business Update.

For those unable to participate in the live teleconference, a replay will be available beginning Friday, August 20, 2021. The replay will be accessible via telephone and the Company's website for 30 days. Replay Number: (877)-481-4010 (North America); (919) 882-2331 (Int'l); Replay Passcode: 42576.

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control biomolecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g.,oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Investor Contacts

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO
(T) 508-230-1828

John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing
(T) 508-230-1828

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660282/Pressure-BioSciences-to-Host-Q2-2021-Financial-Results-and-Business-Update-on-Thursday-August-19-2021

