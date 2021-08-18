Cito Capital Group, LLC Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Gogo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

New Purchases: KIM, GNRC, FTNT, CLNE, DISCA, SMSI, NYMT, MGP, ONDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimco Realty Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fortinet Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells General Electric Co, Gogo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cito Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cito Capital Group, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,216 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 86,028 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,701 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 19,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 76,320 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $389.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $294.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Super League Gaming Inc by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $7.13, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.976400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.467000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Cito Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Gogo Inc by 93.51%. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Cito Capital Group, LLC still held 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cito Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Cito Capital Group, LLC still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.