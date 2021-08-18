Logo
Cito Capital Group, LLC Buys Kimco Realty Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Gogo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cito Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kimco Realty Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Fortinet Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc, sells General Electric Co, Gogo Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cito Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cito Capital Group, LLC owns 149 stocks with a total value of $221 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cito Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cito+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cito Capital Group, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,216 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 86,028 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,701 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 19,700 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 76,320 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $389.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $294.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $14.52, with an estimated average price of $10.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Smith Micro Software Inc (SMSI)

Cito Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Smith Micro Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 126.30%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 83.33%. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $82.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Super League Gaming Inc (SLGG)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Super League Gaming Inc by 416.67%. The purchase prices were between $4.01 and $7.13, with an estimated average price of $5.38. The stock is now traded at around $3.976400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.467000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Gaotu Techedu Inc by 73.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.56 and $35.51, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $2.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR)

Cito Capital Group, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $3.35 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.79. The stock is now traded at around $3.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cito Capital Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Reduced: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

Cito Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Gogo Inc by 93.51%. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $14.44, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Cito Capital Group, LLC still held 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Cito Capital Group, LLC reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Cito Capital Group, LLC still held 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cito Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cito Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cito Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cito Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cito Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
