Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Merck Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Sells Amerco Inc, Phillips 66, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Baidu Inc, Mastercard Inc, sells Amerco Inc, Phillips 66, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perpetual Investment Management Limited. As of 2021Q2, Perpetual Investment Management Limited owns 212 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perpetual Investment Management Limited's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perpetual+investment+management+limited/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perpetual Investment Management Limited
  1. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 411,207 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 359,991 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  3. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 225,027 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.38%
  4. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) - 538,229 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.1%
  5. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 387,553 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $27.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 254,381 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $364.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cree Inc (CREE)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Cree Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $119.02, with an estimated average price of $101.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 27,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $253.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,518 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 824.91%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $78.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 180,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc by 3925.51%. The purchase prices were between $155.89 and $180.47, with an estimated average price of $168.85. The stock is now traded at around $172.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 52,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 72.46%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 65,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 599.95%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $364.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 486.20%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2732.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 380.43%. The purchase prices were between $80.91 and $113.76, with an estimated average price of $98.27. The stock is now traded at around $120.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Amerco Inc. The sale prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79.

Sold Out: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $129.27 and $143.4, with an estimated average price of $136.52.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96.

Reduced: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited reduced to a holding in Phillips 66 by 97.39%. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Perpetual Investment Management Limited still held 2,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited reduced to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 49.02%. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Perpetual Investment Management Limited still held 165,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited reduced to a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 76.7%. The sale prices were between $77.63 and $85.55, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $88.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Perpetual Investment Management Limited still held 29,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited reduced to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 54.37%. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Perpetual Investment Management Limited still held 99,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perpetual Investment Management Limited.

1. Perpetual Investment Management Limited's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perpetual Investment Management Limited's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perpetual Investment Management Limited's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perpetual Investment Management Limited keeps buying
