Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. Buys Nike Inc, Amcor PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells International Paper Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, General Dynamics Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nike Inc, Amcor PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sysco Corp, The Walt Disney Co, sells International Paper Co, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd.. As of 2021Q2, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 390,754 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,130 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,520 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,631 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,830 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15%

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.36 and $12.49, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 226,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $251.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Lufax Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.31 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $8.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $74 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $81.46. The stock is now traded at around $86.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $193.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $419.797200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 619.15%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 23,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 87.02%. The purchase prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $359.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 564.55%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 35,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $175.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 45,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 68.20%. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 50,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 54.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 55,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management Co.,ltd. sold out a holding in Anaplan Inc. The sale prices were between $49.07 and $64.25, with an estimated average price of $55.55.