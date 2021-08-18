Logo
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, Installed Building Products Inc, Altimar Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hudson Way Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Genius Sports, sells Equity Commonwealth, Installed Building Products Inc, Altimar Acquisition Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+way+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC
  1. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,127,434 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
  2. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,359,681 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.00%
  3. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 314,576 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
  4. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 682,403 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
  5. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 191,088 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38%
New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 1,306,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 78,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 407,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,359,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 100.17%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 71,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 812,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.

Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAC)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hudson Way Capital Management LLC keeps buying
