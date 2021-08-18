Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Buys Blue Owl Capital Inc, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Equity Commonwealth, Installed Building Products Inc, Altimar Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: OWL, EXPE, SCHW, GENI,
- Added Positions: WSC, CHDN, GIL, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: LBRDK, KKR, SMPL, LKQ, INFO, VICI, CPRT,
- Sold Out: EQC, IBP, ATAC, DMYD, ADBE,
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 1,127,434 shares, 16.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.28%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 1,359,681 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.00%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 314,576 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.62%
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 682,403 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.25%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 191,088 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.38%
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 1,306,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 78,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $73.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 169,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Genius Sports Ltd (GENI)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.23 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $19.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 407,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp by 79.00%. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.73. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 1,359,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 100.17%. The purchase prices were between $188.15 and $231.23, with an estimated average price of $206.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 71,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $30.66 and $37.46, with an estimated average price of $34.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 812,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82.Sold Out: Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Installed Building Products Inc. The sale prices were between $110.88 and $139.59, with an estimated average price of $121.68.Sold Out: Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAC)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.75 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.94.Sold Out: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $14.71 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $18.84.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Hudson Way Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.
