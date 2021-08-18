Lountzis Asset Management, Llc Buys Splunk Inc, AstroNova Inc, Sells General Electric Co

- New Purchases: ALOT,
- Added Positions: SPLK, MLM, BK, FRFHF,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, LOW, PGR, UNH, MA,
- Sold Out: GE,
For the details of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lountzis+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 154,822 shares, 26.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 111,525 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 260,840 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 202,189 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 55,834 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in AstroNova Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.276000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment