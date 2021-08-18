Lountzis Asset Management, Llc Buys Splunk Inc, AstroNova Inc, Sells General Electric Co

New Purchases: ALOT,

ALOT, Added Positions: SPLK, MLM, BK, FRFHF,

SPLK, MLM, BK, FRFHF, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, LOW, PGR, UNH, MA,

BRK.B, LOW, PGR, UNH, MA, Sold Out: GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Splunk Inc, AstroNova Inc, sells General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Lountzis Asset Management, Llc owns 76 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LOUNTZIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lountzis+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 154,822 shares, 26.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 111,525 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 260,840 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 202,189 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 55,834 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in AstroNova Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.93, with an estimated average price of $15.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.276000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 35,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lountzis Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.