Harding Loevner Lp Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Pinterest Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bridgewater, NJ, based Investment company Harding Loevner Lp (Current Portfolio) buys The Trade Desk Inc, Pinterest Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Danaher Corp, Abcam PLC, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, CME Group Inc, Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harding Loevner Lp. As of 2021Q2, Harding Loevner Lp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARDING LOEVNER LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harding+loevner+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HARDING LOEVNER LP
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,583,242 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  2. BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 15,643,194 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
  3. EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 1,825,094 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28%
  4. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 12,423,590 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,766,572 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,990,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Abcam PLC (ABCM)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.638600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 358,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cosan SA (CSAN)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $473.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 255017.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,984,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (TLK)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 1437.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,175,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $317.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,069,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 159.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 346.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: Sendas Distribuidora SA (ASAI)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The sale prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68.

Sold Out: Abcam PLC (A8C3)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of HARDING LOEVNER LP. Also check out:

1. HARDING LOEVNER LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARDING LOEVNER LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARDING LOEVNER LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARDING LOEVNER LP keeps buying
