Harding Loevner Lp Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Pinterest Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, CME Group Inc

Bridgewater, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Trade Desk Inc, Pinterest Inc, PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Danaher Corp, Abcam PLC, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, CME Group Inc, Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harding Loevner Lp. As of 2021Q2, Harding Loevner Lp owns 157 stocks with a total value of $26.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 13,583,242 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% BHP Group Ltd (BHP) - 15,643,194 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 1,825,094 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.28% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 12,423,590 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,766,572 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,990,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Abcam PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.92. The stock is now traded at around $20.638600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 358,327 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $96.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Cosan SA. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $20.27, with an estimated average price of $17.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $473.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.97, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 8 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 255017.52%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $78.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,984,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 1437.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.67 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 5,175,978 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 38.69%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $317.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,069,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC by 159.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.35 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $87.01. The stock is now traded at around $84.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 346.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $31.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Autohome Inc. The sale prices were between $62.37 and $96.85, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The sale prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Abcam PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $16.2.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $258.35 and $286.02, with an estimated average price of $269.46.

Harding Loevner Lp sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.