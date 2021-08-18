Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells Bandwidth Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc

New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, United Natural Foods Inc, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc, sells Bandwidth Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 5400.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 5900.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.