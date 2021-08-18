Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys Maxar Technologies Inc, Community Health Systems Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Sells Bandwidth Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, NavSight Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: MAXR, CYH, TUP, UNFI, RRGB, CSIQ, NWL, WBA, COTY, JMIA, CBRL, WW, PBI, RILY, HT, AUY, HMHC, SWN, OGN, VOXX, BERY, PBPB, JBLU, CNR, GILD, SLGG, HEXO, WTI, JAZZ, BODY, EGLX,
- Added Positions: TENB, FEYE,
- Sold Out: BAND, PTON, NSH, NSH, DOCU, AKTS, DBX, MRVL, ANET, DZSI, LITE, AMZN, SHOP, WDC, SQNS, MX, PENN, COMM, MILE, MXL, MTSI, AAOI, IIVI, NOW, GOOGL, BOX, GAN, HMTV, AVT, WDAY, AMBA, NPTN, MELI, VICR, VIAV, HLIT, CASA, LASR, TSEM, PANW, SONO, COHR, CIEN,
These are the top 5 holdings of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 2,580,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 800,000 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio.
- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) - 400,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 330,000 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio.
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.16%. The holding were 2,580,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Community Health Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 3,300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 1,800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in United Natural Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $33.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 970,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The purchase prices were between $30 and $39.89, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 1,020,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.25 and $49.63, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $34.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc by 5400.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $41.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FireEye Inc (FEYE)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in FireEye Inc by 5900.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $108.85 and $141.11, with an estimated average price of $125.41.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68.Sold Out: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: NavSight Holdings Inc (NSH)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NavSight Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC.
1. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
