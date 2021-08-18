Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Cerner Corp, Gartner Inc

New Purchases: ASML, ECL, APD, NSC, CSX, LUV, TSLA, FISV, WY, CTSH, NTAP, WBA, PRAH, KSU, HON, LEN, SIVB, RH, BRK.B, JKHY, NEE, WLTW, CE, CCEP, NKE, MA, PHG, PANW, ABC, DTE, MAR, AJG, ALGN, SNA, IBKR, ANSS, HIG, APH, ADM, SAM, XEL, FDX, LHX, MOS, CRM, DRI, KMX, NAV, STM, AES, CLX, K, FIS, PFPT, UPS, ICLR, STZ, LSCC, ZM, ATVI, X, BBL, GM, RIO, VEEV, ETSY, AMH, DOCU, SHW, UAL, LPLA, MUSA, BHP, GPN, NSA, AGCO, CF, KMB, MTZ, D, HDB, CHWY, COLM, TRMB, VRTX, FUTU, NOK, OMCL, PPG, THO, DDOG, MO, BLK, PLUG, RNR, BRKR, HOG, MIC, LIN, GHC, FVRR, DPZ, EQR, LMT, RAVN, PODD, GD, NOW, LC, FSLY, MMM, MTCH, MRO, TCBI, AME, EVRI, SIG, BR, TRUP, KRNT, PLD, AON, FRHC, NRZ, ADP, CHRW, RNG, HOME, CNST, EPR, HIBB, JNJ, NUAN, PENN, ALLO, SYNA, MTN, GWW, SAVE, FGEN, TPTX, TFC, CASY, CRUS, VALE, EA, SBAC, SEDG, RVLV, TCOM, FDS, HAE, VRSN, WGO, BX, KKR, AIG, EXPE, HFC, HUBS, SONO, DOW, APA, AZPN, LVS, NEM, APPS, KAR, FEYE, IAA, AMED, INTC, LPX, MTD, MU, SAFM, SKY, SM, STAA, GRPN, YY, QTS, AVY, IRM, PZZA, ANTM, VNET, DAVA, CCMP, GLW, DISH, NUE, SRCL, SYY, BOOT, TDOC, PHR, AMRS, BCRX, HBAN, PBI, CAN, EXPR, KODK, BVN, AMRX, APRE, NEXT,

CL, CSCO, CI, GOOGL, T, HPQ, IQV, DELL, FLT, AMZN, ALXN, MNST, DD, SCCO, PAYX, CAT, Reduced Positions: IT, BMY, ILMN, FB, AAPL, CB, FCX, LYB, LULU, EMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ASML Holding NV, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, Cerner Corp, Gartner Inc, Morgan Stanley, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantamental Technologies LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantamental Technologies LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantamental Technologies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantamental+technologies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 620 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.75% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,005 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 17,068 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 434.21% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 6,712 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 4,300 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $778.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $219.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 6,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $274.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 434.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 292.25%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2732.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 202.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 250.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.