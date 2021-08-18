Logo
Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Cerner Corp, Gartner Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantamental Technologies LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, sells JPMorgan Chase, Cerner Corp, Gartner Inc, Morgan Stanley, First Republic Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantamental Technologies LLC. As of 2021Q2, Quantamental Technologies LLC owns 236 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Quantamental Technologies LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantamental+technologies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Quantamental Technologies LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 620 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.75%
  2. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 2,005 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 17,068 shares, 1.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 434.21%
  4. Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 6,712 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 4,300 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $778.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 2,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $219.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 6,712 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $274.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $267.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 36,276 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $49.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 21,997 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 434.21%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 17,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 252.10%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $55.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 21,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 292.25%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2732.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 202.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 250.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.64 and $35.57, with an estimated average price of $31.92. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,038 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04.

Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: First Republic Bank (FRC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in First Republic Bank. The sale prices were between $166.75 and $195.03, with an estimated average price of $183.35.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.



