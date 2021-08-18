Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc Buys The Honest Co Inc, Sells Airbnb Inc

New Purchases: HNST,

HNST, Sold Out: ABNB,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, sells Airbnb Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc. As of 2021Q2, Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc owns 1 stocks with a total value of $23 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLADE BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glade+brook+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Honest Co Inc (HNST) - 1,407,865 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 1,407,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Glade Brook Capital Partners Llc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59.