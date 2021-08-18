Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Optiver Holding B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optiver Holding B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Optiver Holding B.V. owns 368 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Optiver Holding B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optiver+holding+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Optiver Holding B.V.
  1. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,434,900 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 33,376,375 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  3. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,652,200 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 2,475,935 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.30%
  5. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,179,400 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,159,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 334,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.728600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 129,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 765,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 124.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 2,475,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 1062.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,986,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,641,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 151.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 736,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 243,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 513.01%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,205,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Optiver Holding B.V.. Also check out:

1. Optiver Holding B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Optiver Holding B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optiver Holding B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optiver Holding B.V. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider