Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

- New Purchases: DB, UVXY, ALC, SPY, CS, QQQ, GGB, ABEV, VXX, LOGI, BRFS, TTE, GDXJ, WPP, CRH, SBS, FMS, STM, RYAAY, UBS, CNHI, CBD, GLPG, EEM, PAGS, GRUB, EURN, MOR, J, TGT, AMC, KRE, MCHI, FCFS, GL, EFA, ESPO, TOK, XBI, CHMG, CSCO, CMCO, TIGO, IOSP, ATEC, MDGL, SNDX, MDWT, STNE, AGTI, TELA, NKTX, ACES, ARKG, BETZ, CTEC, EWS, GNOM, ICLN, IHI, IPAC, IWF, IWO, LIT, NAIL, PEJ, PRNT, SILJ, SOCL, SOXX, SPHD, SPYV, TOKE, UFO, VCR, WOOD, XHB, XOP, XSD, FCCY, ALCO, ALGN, AEP, AXP, ADI, ANSS, AUBN, ADSK, ADP, BCBP, BCE, BMO, BNS, BIIB, CFFI, CAE, GIB, CSX, CDNS, CM, CNI, CVCY, CERN, CHKP, COFS, CTAS, CLF, CVLY, CTSH, CBAN, CWCO, CPRT, TCOM, CYBE, DSGX, DXCM, DLTR, EGO, EA, ENB, ENZ, EXC, FARM, FAST, FBIZ, FCAP, FCCO, FISV, FONR, F, FRAF, GENC, GIS, GILD, MNST, HURC, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, IVAC, IIN, INTU, ISRG, KLAC, SWKH, MDLZ, LRCX, LARK, LMT, MDCA, MAR, MCHP, MPB, NTES, NYMX, ORLY, OXY, OCN, OVBC, GTBP, PCAR, CMCT, PCYG, PKBK, PAYX, PEBK, PEP, PLBC, RGCO, SRGA, REGN, ROST, RY, SBFG, SFE, SA, SNFCA, SHBI, SWIR, SWKS, SBUX, STRS, SU, TD, TRP, UBFO, VRSN, VRTX, WBA, XEL, CBFV, PTRS, FGBI, OVLY, EBR, MBCN, KRMD, TCFC, LMST, III, GSIT, ESSA, TMUS, DAL, LULU, MAG, FTI, AG, BCML, NBSE, OPBK, KDP, FSFG, TBNK, VRSK, CHTR, EBMT, NXPI, ASPU, OFED, ACRX, SII, SPLK, WDAY, CDW, FVCB, DOOO, CGC, JD, GPRO, ISTR, GWGH, CFRX, DBVT, QSR, CDTX, PFHD, SHOP, FSV, KHC, EXTN, SQ, GOOS, OKTA, ESQ, VERO, OPTN, MRBK, SBT, DOCU, BH.A, TCDA, MYFW, PDD, BSVN, FOXA, FOX, ZM, AVTR, RMBI, CNTG, SPT, CVAC, LNSR, ORPH, DBTX, ARKK, ASHR, CNRG, CWI, DFEN, DRIP, DRIV, EEMV, EMQQ, ERY, FAZ, GUSH, IBUY, IPO, ITB, IVE, IXC, KARS, KBE, LABD, MJ, MOO, MTUM, NOBL, ONLN, ROBO, RSP, SCHB, SCHD, SDY, SMH, SMOG, SNSR, SOXS, SPHB, SPYD, TECL, TECS, USMV, VBR, VDE, VGT, XRT,
- Added Positions: RDS.B, SAN, MT, NOK, ERIC, SNN, CIG, NTCO, RDS.A, SUZ, MFGP, BABA, BUD, ARGX, MSFT, SAP,
- Reduced Positions: BP, NVS, ITUB, BBD, GOOGL, AEG, NWG, ERJ, FXI, PUK, EQNR, BRZU, LYG, ALXN, PBR.A, TS, IHG, ENIA, GOL, PBW, QCLN, URTH, DUST, VNE, GRFS, XLNX, SLB, TSLA, IPHA, XP, EWU,
- Sold Out: ASML, PBR, AZN, BCS, VALE, EWZ, HSBC, BBL, AVA, HE, IDA, GMAB, GDX, PCG, ACA, INFO, PSO, SID, NGG, TAN, E, EWG, WORK, JDST, EPP, CUK, GNFT, FAN, OGI,
For the details of Optiver Holding B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optiver+holding+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Optiver Holding B.V.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,434,900 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio.
- Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 33,376,375 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,652,200 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 2,475,935 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.30%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,179,400 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,159,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 334,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.728600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 129,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 765,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 124.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 2,475,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Banco Santander SA (SAN)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 1062.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,986,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,641,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 151.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 736,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 243,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)
Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 513.01%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,205,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Barclays PLC (BCS)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Optiver Holding B.V.. Also check out:
1. Optiver Holding B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Optiver Holding B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Optiver Holding B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Optiver Holding B.V. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment