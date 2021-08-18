Optiver Holding B.V. Buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Banco Santander SA, ArcelorMittal SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, sells ASML Holding NV, BP PLC, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optiver Holding B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Optiver Holding B.V. owns 368 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 5,434,900 shares, 23.55% of the total portfolio. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 33,376,375 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 2,652,200 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B) - 2,475,935 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.30% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,179,400 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,159,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.51 and $60.6, with an estimated average price of $41.26. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 334,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $79.728600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 129,629 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $443.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 18,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 765,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $365.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 124.30%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 2,475,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Banco Santander SA by 1062.72%. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $3.87. The stock is now traded at around $3.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 5,986,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 45.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.42 and $33.81, with an estimated average price of $30.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 1,641,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 151.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 736,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 72.06%. The purchase prices were between $37.86 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 243,577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 513.01%. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.71, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $2.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,205,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $8.1 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Barclays PLC. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $10.74, with an estimated average price of $10.22.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $17.12 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $20.81.

Optiver Holding B.V. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26.