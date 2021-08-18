Zeno Research, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Warner Music Group Corp, Charter Communications Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp

New Purchases: GOOGL, CMCSA, AAPL, OMC, FOXA, GDS, SIX, DISCA, DISH, SBGI, DISCK, GTN,

GOOGL, CMCSA, AAPL, OMC, FOXA, GDS, SIX, DISCA, DISH, SBGI, DISCK, GTN, Added Positions: T, SBAC, TU, LSXMA, IHRT, LAMR,

T, SBAC, TU, LSXMA, IHRT, LAMR, Reduced Positions: WMG, COR, CONE,

WMG, COR, CONE, Sold Out: CHTR, ATUS, AMT, EQIX, FB, SEAS, AMZN, DIS, UNIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Warner Music Group Corp, Charter Communications Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Altice USA Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeno Research, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zeno Research, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,635 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. New Position Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 279,064 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. New Position AT&T Inc (T) - 442,079 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 231.01% TELUS Corp (TU) - 558,957 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,628 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. New Position

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2732.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.82%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.65%. The holding were 279,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 88,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 116,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 133,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 52,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 231.01%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 442,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 257.97%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 31,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 558,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 155.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.197500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 88,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 106,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01.