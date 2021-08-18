Logo
Zeno Research, LLC Buys Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Warner Music Group Corp, Charter Communications Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Zeno Research, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Comcast Corp, Apple Inc, Omnicom Group Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Warner Music Group Corp, Charter Communications Inc, CoreSite Realty Corp, Altice USA Inc, American Tower Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeno Research, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Zeno Research, LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $126 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Zeno Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeno+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Zeno Research, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,635 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 279,064 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. AT&T Inc (T) - 442,079 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 231.01%
  4. TELUS Corp (TU) - 558,957 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.73%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 88,628 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2732.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.82%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $59.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.65%. The holding were 279,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.65%. The holding were 88,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.15 and $84.96, with an estimated average price of $81.08. The stock is now traded at around $73.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 116,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fox Corp (FOXA)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in Fox Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $37.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 133,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Zeno Research, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 52,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 231.01%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.06%. The holding were 442,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 257.97%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $352.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 31,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TELUS Corp (TU)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 136.73%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.75%. The holding were 558,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 155.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $48.197500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 88,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in iHeartMedia Inc by 41.19%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 106,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Zeno Research, LLC added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 14,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $32.08 and $37.83, with an estimated average price of $34.93.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Zeno Research, LLC sold out a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Zeno Research, LLC. Also check out:

