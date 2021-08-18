Eversept Partners, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Community Health Systems Inc, Organon, Sells , TG Therapeutics Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

New Purchases: BMY, OGN, IONS, RCM, HQY, AMN, OMCL, VRTX, OPCH, OM, CGEM, EXEL, AUTL, MRVI, IPSC, HSTM, OCUL, FSTX, CCRN,

BMY, OGN, IONS, RCM, HQY, AMN, OMCL, VRTX, OPCH, OM, CGEM, EXEL, AUTL, MRVI, IPSC, HSTM, OCUL, FSTX, CCRN, Added Positions: CYH, XLRN, QGEN, DHR, AMRX, FATE, XENT, SRGA, LQDA, TARO, AVTR, CI, RGEN, OCDX, ARKK,

CYH, XLRN, QGEN, DHR, AMRX, FATE, XENT, SRGA, LQDA, TARO, AVTR, CI, RGEN, OCDX, ARKK, Reduced Positions: TGTX, GSK, ANTM, HCA, MCK, ASND, UTHR, ZGNX, TEVA, ITCI, GH, NTRA, ALNY, AFMD, DXCM, MCRB, NVST, ARKG, HZNP, HUM, IMVT, ENSG, KDMN, CNC, AMRN, HSKA, LXRX, AHAC, IQV,

TGTX, GSK, ANTM, HCA, MCK, ASND, UTHR, ZGNX, TEVA, ITCI, GH, NTRA, ALNY, AFMD, DXCM, MCRB, NVST, ARKG, HZNP, HUM, IMVT, ENSG, KDMN, CNC, AMRN, HSKA, LXRX, AHAC, IQV, Sold Out: ALXN, CTLT, BDX, BHVN, DCPH, ACAD, ARGX, MNKD, NVAX, LMNX, FPRX, SRDX, XGN, PRTA, KROS, CFMS, RAD, IFRX, CHWY, CABA, IMMP, APLS, QDEL, APTO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Community Health Systems Inc, Organon, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, R1 RCM Inc, sells , TG Therapeutics Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Anthem Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 442,945 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96% Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,669,471 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 773,480 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 666,738 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 985,722 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 478,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 699,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 197,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 159,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 3,821,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 335,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.762800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 651,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 132.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 175,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,882,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liquidia Corp by 95.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 979,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.