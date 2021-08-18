Logo
Eversept Partners, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Community Health Systems Inc, Organon, Sells , TG Therapeutics Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eversept Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Community Health Systems Inc, Organon, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, R1 RCM Inc, sells , TG Therapeutics Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Anthem Inc, Catalent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eversept Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Eversept Partners, LLC owns 69 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LLC
  1. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 442,945 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
  2. Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,669,471 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
  3. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 773,480 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
  4. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 666,738 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  5. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 985,722 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 478,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 699,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 197,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)

Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 159,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 3,821,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 335,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.762800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 651,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 132.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 175,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,882,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liquidia Corp (LQDA)

Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liquidia Corp by 95.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 979,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.

Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Eversept Partners, LLC.

