Eversept Partners, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Community Health Systems Inc, Organon, Sells , TG Therapeutics Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- New Purchases: BMY, OGN, IONS, RCM, HQY, AMN, OMCL, VRTX, OPCH, OM, CGEM, EXEL, AUTL, MRVI, IPSC, HSTM, OCUL, FSTX, CCRN,
- Added Positions: CYH, XLRN, QGEN, DHR, AMRX, FATE, XENT, SRGA, LQDA, TARO, AVTR, CI, RGEN, OCDX, ARKK,
- Reduced Positions: TGTX, GSK, ANTM, HCA, MCK, ASND, UTHR, ZGNX, TEVA, ITCI, GH, NTRA, ALNY, AFMD, DXCM, MCRB, NVST, ARKG, HZNP, HUM, IMVT, ENSG, KDMN, CNC, AMRN, HSKA, LXRX, AHAC, IQV,
- Sold Out: ALXN, CTLT, BDX, BHVN, DCPH, ACAD, ARGX, MNKD, NVAX, LMNX, FPRX, SRDX, XGN, PRTA, KROS, CFMS, RAD, IFRX, CHWY, CABA, IMMP, APLS, QDEL, APTO,
For the details of Eversept Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eversept+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Eversept Partners, LLC
- United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 442,945 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.96%
- Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 16,669,471 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) - 773,480 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.15%
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 666,738 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 985,722 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 478,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 699,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32. The stock is now traded at around $38.773000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in R1 RCM Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in HealthEquity Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.24 and $84.6, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $63.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 197,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Eversept Partners, LLC initiated holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.38 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 159,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Community Health Systems Inc (CYH)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Community Health Systems Inc by 58.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $13.6. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 3,821,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Acceleron Pharma Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $116.5 and $140.02, with an estimated average price of $126.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 335,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 43.17%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.762800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 651,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intersect ENT Inc (XENT)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Intersect ENT Inc by 132.65%. The purchase prices were between $15.97 and $22.54, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 175,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Surgalign Holdings Inc (SRGA)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Surgalign Holdings Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.73. The stock is now traded at around $1.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,882,096 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liquidia Corp (LQDA)
Eversept Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liquidia Corp by 95.81%. The purchase prices were between $2.51 and $3.11, with an estimated average price of $2.77. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 979,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1.Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Eversept Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Eversept Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Eversept Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Eversept Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Eversept Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Eversept Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment