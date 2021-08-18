Logo
D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Sells Microsoft Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company D1 Capital Partners L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Procore Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Expedia Group Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q2, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D1 Capital Partners L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d1+capital+partners+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of D1 Capital Partners L.P.
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 15,546,558 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38%
  2. Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 7,544,001 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.59%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 311,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.16%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,205,873 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.75%
  5. Carvana Co (CVNA) - 2,672,035 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.65%
New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 6,897,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 9,423,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $296.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,002,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1864.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 102,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,570,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 311,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 7,544,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 15,546,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 93.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,963,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,672,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,488,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.



