D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Sells Microsoft Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Expedia Group Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q2, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $14.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JD.com Inc (JD) - 15,546,558 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 7,544,001 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 311,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,205,873 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.75% Carvana Co (CVNA) - 2,672,035 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.65%

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 6,897,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 9,423,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $296.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,002,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1864.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 102,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,570,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 311,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 7,544,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 15,546,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 93.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,963,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,672,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,488,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.