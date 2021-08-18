D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Procore Technologies Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Farfetch, Sells Microsoft Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: PCOR, FTCH, PODD, ALKT, CMG, DECK, DLO, STNE, CRWD, FTV, BHG, FOA, SQSP, MRVI, PINS, LUXAU, LTCH, BZ, DYNS, FUTU, EPWR.U, CPARU, LITTU, WDH, YMM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, EXPE, JD, PTON, CVNA, BLL, BKNG, RH, DIS, SHOP, NYT, EW,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, TMUS, DHR, DDOG, COUP,
- Sold Out: HLT, NFLX, EDU, BAX, NKE, PPD, LVS, FIS, BX, BMBL, DGNR.U, TSIAU, RAAS,
These are the top 5 holdings of D1 Capital Partners L.P.
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 15,546,558 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.38%
- Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 7,544,001 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.59%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 311,354 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,205,873 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.75%
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 2,672,035 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.65%
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.24 and $98.34, with an estimated average price of $87.67. The stock is now traded at around $88.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 6,897,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 9,423,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Insulet Corp (PODD)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52. The stock is now traded at around $296.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,002,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Alkami Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $47.69, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $27.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,275,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1864.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 102,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in DLocal Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31 and $52.53, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 2,570,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 89.16%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3227.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 311,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 45.59%. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 7,544,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $65.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 15,546,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 93.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 3,963,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $345.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,672,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Ball Corp by 48.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 6,488,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17.Sold Out: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Baxter International Inc. The sale prices were between $80.5 and $88.01, with an estimated average price of $83.85.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: PPD Inc (PPD)
D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in PPD Inc. The sale prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97.
